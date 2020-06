Amenities

This great end unit townhome is located close to Ft. Carson. The main level has laminate wood floors and large open kitchen.There is a half bath for guests on the main level as well. The upper level has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, including the master suite. The master features a private bath and walk in closet. The homes is close to shopping, dining, I-25, entertainment and much more. The HOA pays for trash and lawn maintenance.