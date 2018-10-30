All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated April 24 2020

217 Bijou Court

217 Bijou Court · (719) 419-8333
Location

217 Bijou Court, Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Downtown Colorado Springs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 944 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Cozy 1 1/2 story near downtown! This home has a full bath with vanity & tub/shower w/tile surround. There's one bedroom on the main floor and a large master bedroom upstairs! Eat-in kitchen features plenty of cabinet space, refrigerator, smooth-top stove, built-in microwave & breakfast bar. Stacked washer/dryer are in the utility room. Large concrete patio and carport with a 13x9 shed.

Pet Policy: 2 pets max, no puppies. No weight limit, some breed restrictions. All pets must be fixed.

Due to the recent progression of COVID-19, there will be no in-person showings at this time.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 Bijou Court have any available units?
217 Bijou Court has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 217 Bijou Court have?
Some of 217 Bijou Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 Bijou Court currently offering any rent specials?
217 Bijou Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 Bijou Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 217 Bijou Court is pet friendly.
Does 217 Bijou Court offer parking?
Yes, 217 Bijou Court does offer parking.
Does 217 Bijou Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 217 Bijou Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 Bijou Court have a pool?
No, 217 Bijou Court does not have a pool.
Does 217 Bijou Court have accessible units?
No, 217 Bijou Court does not have accessible units.
Does 217 Bijou Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 217 Bijou Court does not have units with dishwashers.
