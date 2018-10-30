217 Bijou Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Cozy 1 1/2 story near downtown! This home has a full bath with vanity & tub/shower w/tile surround. There's one bedroom on the main floor and a large master bedroom upstairs! Eat-in kitchen features plenty of cabinet space, refrigerator, smooth-top stove, built-in microwave & breakfast bar. Stacked washer/dryer are in the utility room. Large concrete patio and carport with a 13x9 shed.



Pet Policy: 2 pets max, no puppies. No weight limit, some breed restrictions. All pets must be fixed.



Due to the recent progression of COVID-19, there will be no in-person showings at this time.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now



