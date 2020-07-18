All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

2130 Bainbridge Road

2130 Bainbridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

2130 Bainbridge Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80916
Gateway Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming Bi-level Home Available in Colorado Springs! - This bi-level home has all new flooring through out the home. Eat-in kitchen provides major appliances. Family room, bedroom, and bathroom on lower level. Living room, master bedroom, and additional bathroom on upper level. Enjoy a fenced in back yard! Washer/Dryer hookups. Close to entertainment, shopping, and more!

12 Month Lease
Security Deposit must be paid in certified funds.
Amount based on credit report findings.

Allows 2 pets at any weight.
No aggressive breeds
Management approval needed

School District: 2-Harrison
Elementary School: Bricker
Middle School: Panorama
High School: Sierra

(RLNE2530992)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2130 Bainbridge Road have any available units?
2130 Bainbridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colorado Springs, CO.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
Is 2130 Bainbridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
2130 Bainbridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2130 Bainbridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2130 Bainbridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 2130 Bainbridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 2130 Bainbridge Road offers parking.
Does 2130 Bainbridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2130 Bainbridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2130 Bainbridge Road have a pool?
No, 2130 Bainbridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 2130 Bainbridge Road have accessible units?
No, 2130 Bainbridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2130 Bainbridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2130 Bainbridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2130 Bainbridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2130 Bainbridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.
