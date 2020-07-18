2130 Bainbridge Road

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming Bi-level Home Available in Colorado Springs! - This bi-level home has all new flooring through out the home. Eat-in kitchen provides major appliances. Family room, bedroom, and bathroom on lower level. Living room, master bedroom, and additional bathroom on upper level. Enjoy a fenced in back yard! Washer/Dryer hookups. Close to entertainment, shopping, and more!



12 Month Lease

Security Deposit must be paid in certified funds.

Amount based on credit report findings.



Allows 2 pets at any weight.

No aggressive breeds

Management approval needed



School District: 2-Harrison

Elementary School: Bricker

Middle School: Panorama

High School: Sierra



