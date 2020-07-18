2130 Bainbridge Road

Amenities
Charming Bi-level Home Available in Colorado Springs! - This bi-level home has all new flooring through out the home. Eat-in kitchen provides major appliances. Family room, bedroom, and bathroom on lower level. Living room, master bedroom, and additional bathroom on upper level. Enjoy a fenced in back yard! Washer/Dryer hookups. Close to entertainment, shopping, and more!
12 Month Lease
Security Deposit must be paid in certified funds.
Amount based on credit report findings.
Allows 2 pets at any weight.
No aggressive breeds
Management approval needed
School District: 2-Harrison
Elementary School: Bricker
Middle School: Panorama
High School: Sierra
(RLNE2530992)