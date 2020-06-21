All apartments in Colorado Springs
Find more places like 2113 Patrician Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colorado Springs, CO
/
2113 Patrician Way
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

2113 Patrician Way

2113 Patrician Way · (719) 260-9970 ext. 100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Colorado Springs
See all
Palmer Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2113 Patrician Way, Colorado Springs, CO 80909
Palmer Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 2113 Patrician Way · Avail. Jun 30

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 3 Bath · 2782 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2113 Patrician Way Available 06/30/20 Charming 6 Bedroom Ranch Style Home! - This beautifully updated home sits on a corner lot with a low maintenance front yard. Entry walks into wood laminate flooring through out living room and kitchen. The living room features a wood burning fireplace and access to backyard. Galley kitchen features plenty of counter top space and pass through to the living room. Master bedroom, secondary bedroom, and full bathroom on main level. Master bedroom has attached bathroom! Full bathroom features dual vanity and oak cabinets. Fenced backyard has two level deck! Enjoy a over-sized two car garage. Basement walks down to rec room and second wood burning fireplace. Washer/dryer hook ups are located in the main area. Utility room provides room for extra storage. Three bedrooms and bathroom located in basement. Within walking distance of Wasson Park and Constitution Ave!

12-36 Month Lease

Allows 2 pets, any weight.
No aggressive breeds.
Management approval needed.

School District: 11-Colorado Springs
Elementary School: Audubon
Middle School: Mann
High School: Palmer

For more information or to apply, visit https://byrnemanagement.com/featured-rentals/

(RLNE5818343)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2113 Patrician Way have any available units?
2113 Patrician Way has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 2113 Patrician Way have?
Some of 2113 Patrician Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2113 Patrician Way currently offering any rent specials?
2113 Patrician Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2113 Patrician Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2113 Patrician Way is pet friendly.
Does 2113 Patrician Way offer parking?
Yes, 2113 Patrician Way does offer parking.
Does 2113 Patrician Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2113 Patrician Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2113 Patrician Way have a pool?
No, 2113 Patrician Way does not have a pool.
Does 2113 Patrician Way have accessible units?
No, 2113 Patrician Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2113 Patrician Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2113 Patrician Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2113 Patrician Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Park at Whispering Pines
3030 E Fountain Blvd
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
Wind River Place Apartments
919 N 19th St
Colorado Springs, CO 80904
Broadmoor Ridge Apartments
3893 Westmeadow Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80906
The Knolls at Sweetgrass Apartment Homes
1510 Gatehouse Cir N
Colorado Springs, CO 80904
Vue21
4610 Nautilus Peak Vw
Colorado Springs, CO 80924
Cortland Grand River
7755 Kaleb Grove
Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Copper Stone
2827 E Pikes Peak Ave
Colorado Springs, CO 80809
Vista View Apartments
2811 Upper Vickers View
Colorado Springs, CO 80918

Similar Pages

Colorado Springs 1 BedroomsColorado Springs 2 Bedrooms
Colorado Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsColorado Springs Pet Friendly Places
Colorado Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COCentennial, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COGolden, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palmer ParkVista GrandePark Hill
Village SevenBriargateGarden Ranch
Pulpit RockRustic Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado SpringsColorado College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity