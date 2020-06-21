Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2113 Patrician Way Available 06/30/20 Charming 6 Bedroom Ranch Style Home! - This beautifully updated home sits on a corner lot with a low maintenance front yard. Entry walks into wood laminate flooring through out living room and kitchen. The living room features a wood burning fireplace and access to backyard. Galley kitchen features plenty of counter top space and pass through to the living room. Master bedroom, secondary bedroom, and full bathroom on main level. Master bedroom has attached bathroom! Full bathroom features dual vanity and oak cabinets. Fenced backyard has two level deck! Enjoy a over-sized two car garage. Basement walks down to rec room and second wood burning fireplace. Washer/dryer hook ups are located in the main area. Utility room provides room for extra storage. Three bedrooms and bathroom located in basement. Within walking distance of Wasson Park and Constitution Ave!



12-36 Month Lease



Allows 2 pets, any weight.

No aggressive breeds.

Management approval needed.



School District: 11-Colorado Springs

Elementary School: Audubon

Middle School: Mann

High School: Palmer



For more information or to apply, visit https://byrnemanagement.com/featured-rentals/



