2107 Babbling Stream Hts

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking garage

Beautiful Townhome with Attached Garage! - What a great home! The main level has a spacious living area with vinyl plank flooring and a half bath. Go up a small flight of stairs and you'll be in the updated kitchen with dining space and walkout to the balcony. Go all the way up and you've got 3 bedrooms and 2 baths! The master bedroom has it's own attached 5 piece updated bath. The attached 2 car garage is plenty big and might even fit your truck or large SUV!



Muldoon Associates, Inc. is a dedicated fair housing advocate and does not discriminate based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status or handicap (disability).ancestry, marital status or creed, sexual orientation or any other protected class defined by fair housing.



Reasonable accommodations or modifications will be made in rules, policies, practices, property or services when such accommodations may be necessary to afford a person with a disability the equal opportunity to use and enjoy the property



Pet Policy – Up to 2 pets under 40 lbs, no pets over 40 lbs and no more than 2 total pets. 100 dollar nonrefundable pet fee per pet and 20 dollars per month pet rent per pet. No pets with any history of aggression. Pet policy does not apply to service or companion animals.



1 year lease



Availability date may vary from what's advertised



This home is exclusively managed by Muldoon Associates, Inc. a professional brokerage firm licensed by the state of Colorado



Qualifications

-Must make 3 times rent or have verifiable assets at least 5x the yearly rent amount

-All occupants over 18 must complete app and pay app fee

-Must have 1 year at employer or 2 years at same field of work

-Must have at least 650 credit score. Credit score will be averaged for multiple applicants

-1 year of rental history or mortgage payments

-No evictions less than 7 years old

-Cannot be sex offender

-Housing vouchers are acceptable as a form of income - all other requirements still need to be met

-Apps processed first come first served

-Cosigner needed if all qualifications are not met

-Dependents under the age of 18 do not need to complete an application

-Individuals who are incapacitated do not need to complete an application

-No possession, consumption, manufacturing or cultivation of recreational marijuana or marijuana products

-No smoking allowed inside the home



(RLNE5890936)