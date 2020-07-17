All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2107 Babbling Stream Hts

2107 Babbling Stream Heights · (719) 249-5421
Location

2107 Babbling Stream Heights, Colorado Springs, CO 80910
Pikes Peak Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2107 Babbling Stream Hts · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1645 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
garage
Beautiful Townhome with Attached Garage! - What a great home! The main level has a spacious living area with vinyl plank flooring and a half bath. Go up a small flight of stairs and you'll be in the updated kitchen with dining space and walkout to the balcony. Go all the way up and you've got 3 bedrooms and 2 baths! The master bedroom has it's own attached 5 piece updated bath. The attached 2 car garage is plenty big and might even fit your truck or large SUV!

Muldoon Associates, Inc. is a dedicated fair housing advocate and does not discriminate based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status or handicap (disability).ancestry, marital status or creed, sexual orientation or any other protected class defined by fair housing.

Reasonable accommodations or modifications will be made in rules, policies, practices, property or services when such accommodations may be necessary to afford a person with a disability the equal opportunity to use and enjoy the property
 
Pet Policy – Up to 2 pets under 40 lbs, no pets over 40 lbs and no more than 2 total pets. 100 dollar nonrefundable pet fee per pet and 20 dollars per month pet rent per pet. No pets with any history of aggression. Pet policy does not apply to service or companion animals.

1 year lease

Availability date may vary from what's advertised
 
This home is exclusively managed by Muldoon Associates, Inc. a professional brokerage firm licensed by the state of Colorado

Qualifications
-Must make 3 times rent or have verifiable assets at least 5x the yearly rent amount
-All occupants over 18 must complete app and pay app fee
-Must have 1 year at employer or 2 years at same field of work
-Must have at least 650 credit score. Credit score will be averaged for multiple applicants
-1 year of rental history or mortgage payments
-No evictions less than 7 years old
-Cannot be sex offender
-Housing vouchers are acceptable as a form of income - all other requirements still need to be met
-Apps processed first come first served
-Cosigner needed if all qualifications are not met
-Dependents under the age of 18 do not need to complete an application
-Individuals who are incapacitated do not need to complete an application
-No possession, consumption, manufacturing or cultivation of recreational marijuana or marijuana products
-No smoking allowed inside the home

(RLNE5890936)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2107 Babbling Stream Hts have any available units?
2107 Babbling Stream Hts has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 2107 Babbling Stream Hts have?
Some of 2107 Babbling Stream Hts's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2107 Babbling Stream Hts currently offering any rent specials?
2107 Babbling Stream Hts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2107 Babbling Stream Hts pet-friendly?
Yes, 2107 Babbling Stream Hts is pet friendly.
Does 2107 Babbling Stream Hts offer parking?
Yes, 2107 Babbling Stream Hts offers parking.
Does 2107 Babbling Stream Hts have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2107 Babbling Stream Hts does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2107 Babbling Stream Hts have a pool?
No, 2107 Babbling Stream Hts does not have a pool.
Does 2107 Babbling Stream Hts have accessible units?
Yes, 2107 Babbling Stream Hts has accessible units.
Does 2107 Babbling Stream Hts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2107 Babbling Stream Hts has units with dishwashers.
