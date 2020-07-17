All apartments in Colorado Springs
Find more places like 2025 Montura View #204.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colorado Springs, CO
/
2025 Montura View #204
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

2025 Montura View #204

2025 Montura Vw · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Colorado Springs
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2025 Montura Vw, Colorado Springs, CO 80919
Mountain Shadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo with 3 Car Garage - This upper unit 2 bedroom and 2 bath condo has an open floor plan that is great for entertaining,. Newer carpet, paint, and plumbing fixtures. The Living room has built-in bookcases and features a gas fireplace. The living room walks out onto a private balcony with a beautiful view of the mountains. Master bedroom has a tray ceiling and a private bath. 2 skylights bathe the unit with natural sunlight. This Condo has 3 car tandem garage with amazing work shop. Near hiking trails. Pets are negotiable, but this is a no-smoking, no-grow home. Please contact Weichert, Realtors - Pikes Peak Group at 719-667-4332 to schedule your showing today.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5881285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2025 Montura View #204 have any available units?
2025 Montura View #204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colorado Springs, CO.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 2025 Montura View #204 have?
Some of 2025 Montura View #204's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2025 Montura View #204 currently offering any rent specials?
2025 Montura View #204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2025 Montura View #204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2025 Montura View #204 is pet friendly.
Does 2025 Montura View #204 offer parking?
Yes, 2025 Montura View #204 offers parking.
Does 2025 Montura View #204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2025 Montura View #204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2025 Montura View #204 have a pool?
No, 2025 Montura View #204 does not have a pool.
Does 2025 Montura View #204 have accessible units?
No, 2025 Montura View #204 does not have accessible units.
Does 2025 Montura View #204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2025 Montura View #204 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Estate at Woodmen Ridge
5520 Woodmen Ridge View
Colorado Springs, CO 80923
The Overlook at Interquest
11124 Cedar Glen Vw
Colorado Springs, CO 80921
Bonterra Lakeside Apartments
890 Quail Lake Cir
Colorado Springs, CO 80906
Glen at Briargate
1510 Chapel Hills Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80920
The Knolls at Sweetgrass Apartment Homes
1510 Gatehouse Cir N
Colorado Springs, CO 80904
Woodside Apartment Homes
3562 Lenoso Ter
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
Residences at Falcon North
6416 Honey Grv
Colorado Springs, CO 80923
Villages at Woodmen
1629 E Woodmen Rd
Colorado Springs, CO 80920

Similar Pages

Colorado Springs 1 BedroomsColorado Springs 2 Bedrooms
Colorado Springs Apartments with ParkingColorado Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Colorado Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COCentennial, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COGolden, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Village SevenVista GrandePark Hill
BriargateGarden RanchPalmer Park
Pulpit RockRustic Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado SpringsColorado College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Arapahoe Community College