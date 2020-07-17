2025 Montura View #204

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace carpet

2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo with 3 Car Garage - This upper unit 2 bedroom and 2 bath condo has an open floor plan that is great for entertaining,. Newer carpet, paint, and plumbing fixtures. The Living room has built-in bookcases and features a gas fireplace. The living room walks out onto a private balcony with a beautiful view of the mountains. Master bedroom has a tray ceiling and a private bath. 2 skylights bathe the unit with natural sunlight. This Condo has 3 car tandem garage with amazing work shop. Near hiking trails. Pets are negotiable, but this is a no-smoking, no-grow home. Please contact Weichert, Realtors - Pikes Peak Group at 719-667-4332 to schedule your showing today.



No Cats Allowed



