Last updated July 15 2020

1919 S. Cedar Avenue

1919 South Cedar Avenue · (719) 203-4674
Location

1919 South Cedar Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80905
Stratton Meadows

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1919 S. Cedar Avenue · Avail. now

$1,550

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1018 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
accessible
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Charming home with separate living space - This 1,018 square foot house sits on a 6,000 square foot lot and features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This home was built in 1953. The main home features 3 bedrooms, full bath, spacious living room, kitchen and laundry room. Washer and dryer are included. Garage has been converted to a separate living space with non conforming bedroom, full bath with jetted tub and kitchen. Fully fenced front and back yard. Deck, shed and garden area in the back yard. Carpet is in the process of being replaced. Tentative move in date is July 15th, with the possibility of a sooner move in date.

Yellow Ribbon Realty and Property Management is a dedicated fair housing advocate and does not discriminate based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status or handicap (disability) ancestry, marital status or creed, sexual orientation or any other protected class defined by fair housing

Pet Policy –No pets allowed. Pet policy does not apply to service or companion animals. No pets with any history of aggression.

1 year lease

Qualifications
-Must make 2.5 times rent
-All occupants over 18 must complete app and pay app fee
-Must have at least 600 credit score.
-No section 8 housing vouchers
-Apps processed first come first served
-Dependents under the age of 18 do not need to complete an application
-No possession, consumption, manufacturing or cultivation of recreational marijuana or marijuana products

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4992491)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1919 S. Cedar Avenue have any available units?
1919 S. Cedar Avenue has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1919 S. Cedar Avenue have?
Some of 1919 S. Cedar Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1919 S. Cedar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1919 S. Cedar Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1919 S. Cedar Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1919 S. Cedar Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 1919 S. Cedar Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1919 S. Cedar Avenue offers parking.
Does 1919 S. Cedar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1919 S. Cedar Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1919 S. Cedar Avenue have a pool?
No, 1919 S. Cedar Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1919 S. Cedar Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 1919 S. Cedar Avenue has accessible units.
Does 1919 S. Cedar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1919 S. Cedar Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
