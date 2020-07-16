1919 S. Cedar Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage accessible carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking garage

Charming home with separate living space - This 1,018 square foot house sits on a 6,000 square foot lot and features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This home was built in 1953. The main home features 3 bedrooms, full bath, spacious living room, kitchen and laundry room. Washer and dryer are included. Garage has been converted to a separate living space with non conforming bedroom, full bath with jetted tub and kitchen. Fully fenced front and back yard. Deck, shed and garden area in the back yard. Carpet is in the process of being replaced. Tentative move in date is July 15th, with the possibility of a sooner move in date.



Yellow Ribbon Realty and Property Management is a dedicated fair housing advocate and does not discriminate based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status or handicap (disability) ancestry, marital status or creed, sexual orientation or any other protected class defined by fair housing



Pet Policy –No pets allowed. Pet policy does not apply to service or companion animals. No pets with any history of aggression.



1 year lease



-Must make 2.5 times rent

-All occupants over 18 must complete app and pay app fee

-Must have at least 600 credit score.

-No section 8 housing vouchers

-Apps processed first come first served

-Dependents under the age of 18 do not need to complete an application

-No possession, consumption, manufacturing or cultivation of recreational marijuana or marijuana products



