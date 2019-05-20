All apartments in Colorado Springs
Location

1804 West Cucharras Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80904
Old Colorado City

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Craftsman style architecture, large covered front porch allow you sit and enjoy a glimpse of the nearby mountains. Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 story home with finished basement. 3 bedrooms upstairs, full bath off hall and large master with private bath. Main level boasts a living room with fireplace, hardwood floors, large kitchen with eat at island and dining area. Finished basement adds 4th bedroom, rec room & laundry room. Small deck and courtyard out back. Use of half the 2 car garage located off the alley.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1804 W Cucharras Street have any available units?
1804 W Cucharras Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colorado Springs, CO.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1804 W Cucharras Street have?
Some of 1804 W Cucharras Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1804 W Cucharras Street currently offering any rent specials?
1804 W Cucharras Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1804 W Cucharras Street pet-friendly?
No, 1804 W Cucharras Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 1804 W Cucharras Street offer parking?
Yes, 1804 W Cucharras Street does offer parking.
Does 1804 W Cucharras Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1804 W Cucharras Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1804 W Cucharras Street have a pool?
No, 1804 W Cucharras Street does not have a pool.
Does 1804 W Cucharras Street have accessible units?
No, 1804 W Cucharras Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1804 W Cucharras Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1804 W Cucharras Street does not have units with dishwashers.
