1804 W Cucharras Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking garage

Craftsman style architecture, large covered front porch allow you sit and enjoy a glimpse of the nearby mountains. Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 story home with finished basement. 3 bedrooms upstairs, full bath off hall and large master with private bath. Main level boasts a living room with fireplace, hardwood floors, large kitchen with eat at island and dining area. Finished basement adds 4th bedroom, rec room & laundry room. Small deck and courtyard out back. Use of half the 2 car garage located off the alley.