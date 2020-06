Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage ceiling fan clubhouse fireplace

1708 Victorian Point Available 06/30/20 EXCELLENT WEST SIDE TOWNHOME - PLEASE CALL OUR OFFICE BEFORE FILLING OUT AN APPLICATION TO CONFIRM IF WE HAVE ANY PENDING APPLICATIONS 719-264-4394 *** An application must be filled out for each adult*** The application process is 24-48 hours.Upon approval of the application the deposit is due in certified check or money order.Please look at our website for information regarding this property at www.proadvantagepm.com



WEST SIDE TOWNHOME IN EXCELLENT CONDITION,FRESHLY PAINTED NEAR BEAR CREEK PARK, KITCHEN APPLIANCES, CEILING FANS,TRASH AND EXTERIOR MAINTENANCE PAID BY OWNER, CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN.



1 SMALL MATURE DOG (over 1 years old) UP TO 30lbs WITH AN ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT $500.00



School District 11



Directions/Cross: Off Lower Gold camp rd, just east of 21st St. Across from Bear Creek Park @ Gold Hill Mesa



***PLEASE NOTE THAT THERE IS NO SMOKING ALLOWED IN ANY OF OUR PROPERTIES. THERE IS NO GROWING, SELLING, DISTRIBUTING OR SMOKING OF MARIJUANA UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES AT ANY OF OUR PROPERTIES BY TENANT(S) OR GUESTS***



No Cats Allowed



