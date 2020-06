Amenities

on-site laundry garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This conveniently charming home is centrally located. The main level features a large living room, spacious eat in kitchen with dining area, 2 bedrooms and full bath! The basement features a generous family room, laundry room, 2 bedrooms, full bath and an additional room that you can use for an office or bedroom if needed. This home has a large back yard and attached 1 car garage.