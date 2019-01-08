All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:07 PM

123 North Wahsatch Avenue

123 North Wahsatch Avenue · (719) 749-1688
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

123 North Wahsatch Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Memorial Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Jul 20

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Offered fully furnished for "Corporate" rental (30 night minimum, 3 months given preference). Rates are $1550/mo.

Written lease, positive ID, and security deposit required. Includes utilities, snow removal, and MONTHLY CLEANING!

Welcome to the Wild West Retreat located in the heart of Downtown Colorado Springs! This unit is beautifully decorated and fully furnished. It is located in downtown which provides many options for shopping, dining and nightlife. If the city-life is not your scene you are approximately 15 minutes from Garden of the Gods and Hwy 24 which leads into the mountains for skiing, fishing, hiking ...and more!

The Space

This apartment is located in the lower level of a renovated 1900s home. The upper level serves as a commercial property. The apartment has deep window wells that let in plenty of light and it has a large bedroom with a king size bed, walk in closet and plenty of extra space. A full size pull out couch in the living room provides an additional bed for sleeping. The kitchen has an open design with lots of counter space.

Like the wild west, there is not a dishwasher available. There is a large sink to wash dishes, so you do not need to walk down to the creek to wash up after supper ;) Another thing to note is that there is not a garbage disposal. A washer and dryer are conveniently located in a small laundry room inside the closet.

Guest Access: You have access to a private basement unit with separate & secure entrance located in the back of the house with parking space.

Other thing to note:
- This is a NON smoking property. No smoking indoors or on property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 North Wahsatch Avenue have any available units?
123 North Wahsatch Avenue has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 123 North Wahsatch Avenue have?
Some of 123 North Wahsatch Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 North Wahsatch Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
123 North Wahsatch Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 North Wahsatch Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 123 North Wahsatch Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 123 North Wahsatch Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 123 North Wahsatch Avenue does offer parking.
Does 123 North Wahsatch Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 123 North Wahsatch Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 North Wahsatch Avenue have a pool?
No, 123 North Wahsatch Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 123 North Wahsatch Avenue have accessible units?
No, 123 North Wahsatch Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 123 North Wahsatch Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 North Wahsatch Avenue has units with dishwashers.
