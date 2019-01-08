123 North Wahsatch Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

Offered fully furnished for "Corporate" rental (30 night minimum, 3 months given preference). Rates are $1550/mo.



Written lease, positive ID, and security deposit required. Includes utilities, snow removal, and MONTHLY CLEANING!



Welcome to the Wild West Retreat located in the heart of Downtown Colorado Springs! This unit is beautifully decorated and fully furnished. It is located in downtown which provides many options for shopping, dining and nightlife. If the city-life is not your scene you are approximately 15 minutes from Garden of the Gods and Hwy 24 which leads into the mountains for skiing, fishing, hiking ...and more!



The Space



This apartment is located in the lower level of a renovated 1900s home. The upper level serves as a commercial property. The apartment has deep window wells that let in plenty of light and it has a large bedroom with a king size bed, walk in closet and plenty of extra space. A full size pull out couch in the living room provides an additional bed for sleeping. The kitchen has an open design with lots of counter space.



Like the wild west, there is not a dishwasher available. There is a large sink to wash dishes, so you do not need to walk down to the creek to wash up after supper ;) Another thing to note is that there is not a garbage disposal. A washer and dryer are conveniently located in a small laundry room inside the closet.



Guest Access: You have access to a private basement unit with separate & secure entrance located in the back of the house with parking space.



Other thing to note:

- This is a NON smoking property. No smoking indoors or on property.