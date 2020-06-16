All apartments in Colorado Springs
12 North 23rd Street, Downstairs Suite

12 North 23rd Street · (719) 749-1688
Location

12 North 23rd Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80904
Old Colorado City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Sep 5

$1,870

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
walk in closets
coffee bar
air conditioning
guest suite
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
coffee bar
guest suite
internet access
Offered fully furnished for "Corporate" rental (30 night minimum, 3 months given preference) Rates are $1870/mo Sep 16 through May 15, $2450/mo May 16 through Sep 15. Written lease, positive ID, and security deposit required. Includes utilities, snow removal, and MONTHLY CLEANING!

This fully furnished 2BR/1 BA suite

The Space:
Immaculate, fresh style awaits you in this spacious, newly built basement suite in the heart of Old Colorado City. From the high ceilings to the heated bathroom floors, this 2BR/1BA is your ideal getaway! Steps away from OCC's excellent restaurants, shops, galleries, night life, and seasonal farmer's market in Bancroft Park, there is no better location for all that Colorado Springs has to offer! Garden of the Gods, Manitou Springs, and the fun of downtown are within minutes.

You will have your own private entrance to this spacious, air-conditioned guest suite through the back gate of the main house, where you'll find a cute little passage-way with cafe lights and a private table and two chairs where you can enjoy a quiet morning coffee. A beautiful handmade iron handrail guides you downstairs into the generous kitchen with a full-sized stove, fridge, and everything you need for a homemade meal at your fingertips--including a large flat-screen television on the wall with cable.

Read a book, watch a movie, or play a game from the comfortable sectional sofa in the cozy living room. The ample recessed lighting keep the space bright and cheerful.

In the modern deluxe 3/4 bathroom, you'll find double sinks and a huge, walk-in, tiled shower with luxury shower heads. Radiant floor heating will keep your toes toasty warm on our cool Colorado mornings.

Both bedrooms are amazingly comfortable. One has a king bed and one a queen bed, and both are fully stocked with fresh crisp linens and both have private cozy sitting areas.

You'll enjoy private access to the entire suite.

I give my guests their privacy by default but love to help you get the most out of your time in the Pikes Peak Region, so don't be afraid to ask for local advice. I'd love to interact with you.

Old Colorado City (OCC) is one of the greatest neighborhoods in Colorado Springs and you are in the heart of it so no car needed to enjoy the neighborhood. OCC is situated right between Downtown and Manitou Springs, and has a fun and vibrant scene with galleries, coffee shops, bars, restaurants, ice cream, a farmers market in season, and just a cool historic Colorado feel. Garden of the Gods is just a few minutes away by car, and Pikes Peak, the Broadmoor, Seven Falls, and the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo are all within 10 minutes. Downtown is a few minutes in the other direction, and the Olympic Training Center is just beyond that--easily within 15 minutes as well.

Most visitors to Colorado Springs will choose to use a car, but there is a bus route running conveniently up and down Colorado Avenue. Catch the "art bus" if you're here on a "First Friday Art Walk" and experience the fun of stopping at several galleries between downtown and the West End.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 North 23rd Street, Downstairs Suite have any available units?
12 North 23rd Street, Downstairs Suite has a unit available for $1,870 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 12 North 23rd Street, Downstairs Suite have?
Some of 12 North 23rd Street, Downstairs Suite's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 North 23rd Street, Downstairs Suite currently offering any rent specials?
12 North 23rd Street, Downstairs Suite isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 North 23rd Street, Downstairs Suite pet-friendly?
No, 12 North 23rd Street, Downstairs Suite is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 12 North 23rd Street, Downstairs Suite offer parking?
No, 12 North 23rd Street, Downstairs Suite does not offer parking.
Does 12 North 23rd Street, Downstairs Suite have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 North 23rd Street, Downstairs Suite does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 North 23rd Street, Downstairs Suite have a pool?
No, 12 North 23rd Street, Downstairs Suite does not have a pool.
Does 12 North 23rd Street, Downstairs Suite have accessible units?
No, 12 North 23rd Street, Downstairs Suite does not have accessible units.
Does 12 North 23rd Street, Downstairs Suite have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 North 23rd Street, Downstairs Suite has units with dishwashers.
