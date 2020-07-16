Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated gym coffee bar

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar gym parking garage

1193 Turner Rd Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous Home in Falcon Estates - This gorgeous home is what you have been looking for: this 1965 home looks like it is a brand new 2014 home! Spacious open great room with large modern kitchen with rich finishes!New stucco, new windows, new carpet, new banister, new bathrooms! Stone wall in lower level anchored by two book shelves! The perfect size home! Gorgeous large corner lot with an incredibly convenient location close to everything you need! Walk to coffee shops and restaurants or even the gym. Quiet, private cul-de-sac! D-20, upgrades galore! Whole house attic fan, jetted master tub, composite front deck, stamped concrete back patio details are too many on this home that was moved to this site in 1996 and everything was brought up to code and redone! You have to see this one it will not disappoint you!



Home is available 8/1. Security deposit is same as rent. Home is pet friendly. Pet deposit is $300 for first, $200 for each additional. All appliances are included. Utilities are tenant responsibility.



