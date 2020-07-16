All apartments in Colorado Springs
Find more places like 1193 Turner Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colorado Springs, CO
/
1193 Turner Rd
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:08 PM

1193 Turner Rd

1193 Turner Road · (720) 500-6473
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Colorado Springs
See all
Falcon Estates
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1193 Turner Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Falcon Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1193 Turner Rd · Avail. Aug 1

$2,400

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1922 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
gym
parking
garage
1193 Turner Rd Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous Home in Falcon Estates - This gorgeous home is what you have been looking for: this 1965 home looks like it is a brand new 2014 home! Spacious open great room with large modern kitchen with rich finishes!New stucco, new windows, new carpet, new banister, new bathrooms! Stone wall in lower level anchored by two book shelves! The perfect size home! Gorgeous large corner lot with an incredibly convenient location close to everything you need! Walk to coffee shops and restaurants or even the gym. Quiet, private cul-de-sac! D-20, upgrades galore! Whole house attic fan, jetted master tub, composite front deck, stamped concrete back patio details are too many on this home that was moved to this site in 1996 and everything was brought up to code and redone! You have to see this one it will not disappoint you!

Home is available 8/1. Security deposit is same as rent. Home is pet friendly. Pet deposit is $300 for first, $200 for each additional. All appliances are included. Utilities are tenant responsibility.

(RLNE5886086)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1193 Turner Rd have any available units?
1193 Turner Rd has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1193 Turner Rd have?
Some of 1193 Turner Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1193 Turner Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1193 Turner Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1193 Turner Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1193 Turner Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1193 Turner Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1193 Turner Rd offers parking.
Does 1193 Turner Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1193 Turner Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1193 Turner Rd have a pool?
No, 1193 Turner Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1193 Turner Rd have accessible units?
No, 1193 Turner Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1193 Turner Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1193 Turner Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1193 Turner Rd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Estate at Woodmen Ridge
5520 Woodmen Ridge View
Colorado Springs, CO 80923
Resort at University Park
4675 Alta Pt
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Cortland Grand River
7755 Kaleb Grove
Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Ridgeview Place Apartments
3310 Knoll Ln
Colorado Springs, CO 80917
Copper Stone
2827 E Pikes Peak Ave
Colorado Springs, CO 80809
Woodland Hills Apartments
2880 Woodland Hills Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
The Parc at Briargate
8175 Summerset Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Paloma Terrace
2910 Sage St
Colorado Springs, CO 80907

Similar Pages

Colorado Springs 1 BedroomsColorado Springs 2 Bedrooms
Colorado Springs Apartments with ParkingColorado Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Colorado Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COCentennial, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COGolden, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Village SevenVista GrandePark Hill
BriargateGarden RanchPalmer Park
Pulpit RockRustic Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado SpringsColorado College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity