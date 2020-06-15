Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking garage

109 1/2 North Wahsatch Available 07/01/20 Downtown 1bd/1ba Duplex with Garage - Rental Terms: One year

Rent: $850.

Available: 06/01/2020

Application Fee: $40.00

Security Deposit: $850.

Pet Fee: $250/Per Pet (Non-Refundable)



Description:

This One Bedroom Ranch Rental Home is Located off of North Wahsatch, Minutes Away from Downtown, Colorado Springs!

This Rental Property Includes One Bedroom, One Bathroom, Kitchen with Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Stove Included!!!

Also, Includes a Garage and two Car Carport! Also has New Carpet (new pictures coming soon)! Great Small Backyard!

Unit does not have Washer and Dryer Hookups.



HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED. NO SHOWINGS ARE AVAILABLE UNTIL June 15.

Please email bm@springwaterco.com or text 856-281-2861 to schedule a showing after June 15!



PLEASE BE AWARE OF SCAMS AND DUPLICATE LISTINGS!

(RLNE4807125)