Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

109 1/2 North Wahsatch

109 1/2 N Wahsatch Ave · (719) 999-5665
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

109 1/2 N Wahsatch Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Memorial Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 109 1/2 North Wahsatch · Avail. Jul 1

$850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 626 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
109 1/2 North Wahsatch Available 07/01/20 Downtown 1bd/1ba Duplex with Garage - Rental Terms: One year
Rent: $850.
Available: 06/01/2020
Application Fee: $40.00
Security Deposit: $850.
Pet Fee: $250/Per Pet (Non-Refundable)

Description:
This One Bedroom Ranch Rental Home is Located off of North Wahsatch, Minutes Away from Downtown, Colorado Springs!
This Rental Property Includes One Bedroom, One Bathroom, Kitchen with Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Stove Included!!!
Also, Includes a Garage and two Car Carport! Also has New Carpet (new pictures coming soon)! Great Small Backyard!
Unit does not have Washer and Dryer Hookups.

HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED. NO SHOWINGS ARE AVAILABLE UNTIL June 15.
Please email bm@springwaterco.com or text 856-281-2861 to schedule a showing after June 15!

PLEASE BE AWARE OF SCAMS AND DUPLICATE LISTINGS!
Also, Please Visit Our Website To See Other Rental Properties That Are Available & To Apply Online:

Spring Water Mangement, LLC
WWW.SPRINGWATERMGMT.COM

(RLNE4807125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 1/2 North Wahsatch have any available units?
109 1/2 North Wahsatch has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 109 1/2 North Wahsatch have?
Some of 109 1/2 North Wahsatch's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 1/2 North Wahsatch currently offering any rent specials?
109 1/2 North Wahsatch isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 1/2 North Wahsatch pet-friendly?
Yes, 109 1/2 North Wahsatch is pet friendly.
Does 109 1/2 North Wahsatch offer parking?
Yes, 109 1/2 North Wahsatch does offer parking.
Does 109 1/2 North Wahsatch have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 1/2 North Wahsatch does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 1/2 North Wahsatch have a pool?
No, 109 1/2 North Wahsatch does not have a pool.
Does 109 1/2 North Wahsatch have accessible units?
No, 109 1/2 North Wahsatch does not have accessible units.
Does 109 1/2 North Wahsatch have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 1/2 North Wahsatch has units with dishwashers.
