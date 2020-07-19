All apartments in Colorado Springs
10745 Autumn Gold View - 1

10745 Autumn Gold Vw · No Longer Available
Location

10745 Autumn Gold Vw, Colorado Springs, CO 80908
Kettle Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
New 2-story town home. 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, loft. End unit. Attached 2 car garage. Upper level laundry with W/D. Stainless steel kitchen appliances. Yard maintenance, yard water, snow removal, trash service included. Pets (max 2) allowed with $250/pet deposit. Qualifications *Must have 3 times rent or have verifiable assets 5X yearly rent, must have 1 year at employer or 2 years in same field *All occupants over 18 must complete app and pay app fee, dependents under 18 do not need to complete an app. Apps processed first come, first served. *1 year or rental/mortgage history, no evictions less than 7 years ago *No housing vouchers *No smoking allowed inside home, no possession, consumption, manufacture or cultivation of recreational marijuana or marijuana products *Must have at least 650 credit score, scores averaged for multiple applicants. *Cosigner needed if all qualifications are not met
Download Townhome 3 Floor Plan from the Documents tab.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10745 Autumn Gold View - 1 have any available units?
10745 Autumn Gold View - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colorado Springs, CO.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 10745 Autumn Gold View - 1 have?
Some of 10745 Autumn Gold View - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10745 Autumn Gold View - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
10745 Autumn Gold View - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10745 Autumn Gold View - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10745 Autumn Gold View - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 10745 Autumn Gold View - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 10745 Autumn Gold View - 1 offers parking.
Does 10745 Autumn Gold View - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10745 Autumn Gold View - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10745 Autumn Gold View - 1 have a pool?
No, 10745 Autumn Gold View - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 10745 Autumn Gold View - 1 have accessible units?
No, 10745 Autumn Gold View - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 10745 Autumn Gold View - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10745 Autumn Gold View - 1 has units with dishwashers.
