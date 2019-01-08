1057 Acapulco Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking guest parking

Beautifully Renovated 2 Bedroom Condo! - This fully remodeled condo is a must see! New flooring, cabinets, countertops, and paint! Enjoy the convenience of the ground level end unit. Kitchen features hickory cabinets, new appliances, and pantry! Adjacent to the kitchen is the dining area. Living room features wood burning fireplace and walks out to outdoor patio. Provided stackable washer/dryer. Bright master bedroom features over sized closet. Fully updated bathroom has a dual vanity, large tub, and custom tile surround. There is one assigned parking space for the unit with parking pass and guest parking available. Security system subscription included in rent! Location is close to Fort Carson, Peterson AFB, and immediate access to Academy Blvd!



12-36 Month Lease

Security deposit must be paid in certified funds

Amount based on credit report findings



Allows 1 pets up to 50 lbs.

Management approval needed.

No aggressive breeds.



School District: 2-Harrison

Elementary School: Wildflower

Middle School: Carmel

High School: Harrison



For more information or to apply, visit https://byrnemanagement.com/featured-rentals/



(RLNE5787469)