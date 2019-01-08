All apartments in Colorado Springs
1057 Acapulco Court

1057 Acapulco Court · (719) 260-9970 ext. 100
Location

1057 Acapulco Court, Colorado Springs, CO 80910
Park Hill

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1057 Acapulco Court · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 858 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
Beautifully Renovated 2 Bedroom Condo! - This fully remodeled condo is a must see! New flooring, cabinets, countertops, and paint! Enjoy the convenience of the ground level end unit. Kitchen features hickory cabinets, new appliances, and pantry! Adjacent to the kitchen is the dining area. Living room features wood burning fireplace and walks out to outdoor patio. Provided stackable washer/dryer. Bright master bedroom features over sized closet. Fully updated bathroom has a dual vanity, large tub, and custom tile surround. There is one assigned parking space for the unit with parking pass and guest parking available. Security system subscription included in rent! Location is close to Fort Carson, Peterson AFB, and immediate access to Academy Blvd!

12-36 Month Lease
Security deposit must be paid in certified funds
Amount based on credit report findings

Allows 1 pets up to 50 lbs.
Management approval needed.
No aggressive breeds.

School District: 2-Harrison
Elementary School: Wildflower
Middle School: Carmel
High School: Harrison

For more information or to apply, visit https://byrnemanagement.com/featured-rentals/

(RLNE5787469)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1057 Acapulco Court have any available units?
1057 Acapulco Court has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1057 Acapulco Court have?
Some of 1057 Acapulco Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1057 Acapulco Court currently offering any rent specials?
1057 Acapulco Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1057 Acapulco Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1057 Acapulco Court is pet friendly.
Does 1057 Acapulco Court offer parking?
Yes, 1057 Acapulco Court does offer parking.
Does 1057 Acapulco Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1057 Acapulco Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1057 Acapulco Court have a pool?
No, 1057 Acapulco Court does not have a pool.
Does 1057 Acapulco Court have accessible units?
No, 1057 Acapulco Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1057 Acapulco Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1057 Acapulco Court does not have units with dishwashers.
