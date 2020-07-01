All apartments in Centennial
Location

6731 South Ivy Way, Centennial, CO 80112
Homestead in The Willows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Olde Mile Condos will welcome you with 1,004 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, a pantry, and an island. Other great features of this home include ceiling fans, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and a crawl space. Spend time with your loved ones at the community pool or clubhouse.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado while relaxing on the patio. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Holly Creek. Also nearby are Safeway, The Egg & I Restaurant, Target, DTC, Park Meadows Mall, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25, I-225, and E-470.

Nearby schools include Homestead Elementary School, West Middle School, and Cherry Creek High School.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6731 South Ivy Way have any available units?
6731 South Ivy Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 6731 South Ivy Way have?
Some of 6731 South Ivy Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6731 South Ivy Way currently offering any rent specials?
6731 South Ivy Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6731 South Ivy Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6731 South Ivy Way is pet friendly.
Does 6731 South Ivy Way offer parking?
No, 6731 South Ivy Way does not offer parking.
Does 6731 South Ivy Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6731 South Ivy Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6731 South Ivy Way have a pool?
Yes, 6731 South Ivy Way has a pool.
Does 6731 South Ivy Way have accessible units?
No, 6731 South Ivy Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6731 South Ivy Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6731 South Ivy Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6731 South Ivy Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6731 South Ivy Way does not have units with air conditioning.

How much should you be paying for rent?

