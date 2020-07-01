6731 South Ivy Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool

This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Olde Mile Condos will welcome you with 1,004 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, a pantry, and an island. Other great features of this home include ceiling fans, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and a crawl space. Spend time with your loved ones at the community pool or clubhouse.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado while relaxing on the patio. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Holly Creek. Also nearby are Safeway, The Egg & I Restaurant, Target, DTC, Park Meadows Mall, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25, I-225, and E-470.



Nearby schools include Homestead Elementary School, West Middle School, and Cherry Creek High School.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado



www.303rent.com



303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing



*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.



*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



Contact us to schedule a showing.