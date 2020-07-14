All apartments in Castle Rock
Highlands at Redhawk
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:28 AM

Highlands at Redhawk

1465 Red Hawk Drive · (719) 793-9614
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1465 Red Hawk Drive, Castle Rock, CO 80109
Red Hawk

Price and availability

VERIFIED 40 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit C-104 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 751 sqft

Unit C-105 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,580

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 824 sqft

Unit E-102 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 824 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit D-101 · Avail. Jul 26

$1,690

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 871 sqft

Unit C-201 · Avail. Sep 25

$1,690

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1295 sqft

Unit B-201 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,890

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1369 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit E-204 · Avail. Sep 9

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Unit D-203 · Avail. Oct 14

$2,315

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1437 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Highlands at Redhawk.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
guest parking
internet access
Nestled in a beautiful corner of Castle Rock, Colorado, The Highlands at Red Hawk Apartments is waiting for you. Immerse yourself in a charming community at The Highlands at Red Hawk where you can choose from the one, two or three bedroom apartment home layouts. Explore Downtown Castle Rock, the sites of Denver, and all of the best dining, retail, and entertainment destinations found in Douglas County with quick access to the I-25. Our convenient location makes The Highlands at Castle Rock your gateway to endless opportunities for adventure.

At The Highlands at Red Hawk, we’ve constructed richly detailed apartment homes with luxury finishes. Choose from twelve floor plans, offering one, two and three bedroom apartments. Each apartment home at The Highlands at Red Hawk includes central air and heating, garage, microwave, refrigerator, and washer and dryer. Select apartment homes feature a dishwasher, walk-in closets, gas fireplace, breakfast bar, and balcony with breathtaking mountain views.

The luxury extends beyond the walls of your apartment home at The Highlands at Red Hawk. Lounge at the clubhouse where you can take advantage of the high-speed internet. Exercise your mind and body at the state-of-the-art fitness center and shimmering swimming pool sun deck and lounge chairs. Enjoy an evening walk with your pet outdoors amidst our gorgeous landscaping. Discover the quality of life you deserve, The Highlands at Red Hawk is where you belong.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bed: $300, 2 Beds: $400, 3 Beds: $500
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Pets Welcome Upon Approval. Breed restrictions apply, please contact the leasing office for more information.
Parking Details: Open Lot, Attached Private 1-Car Garage: Included in Lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Highlands at Redhawk have any available units?
Highlands at Redhawk has 8 units available starting at $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Highlands at Redhawk have?
Some of Highlands at Redhawk's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Highlands at Redhawk currently offering any rent specials?
Highlands at Redhawk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Highlands at Redhawk pet-friendly?
Yes, Highlands at Redhawk is pet friendly.
Does Highlands at Redhawk offer parking?
Yes, Highlands at Redhawk offers parking.
Does Highlands at Redhawk have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Highlands at Redhawk offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Highlands at Redhawk have a pool?
Yes, Highlands at Redhawk has a pool.
Does Highlands at Redhawk have accessible units?
No, Highlands at Redhawk does not have accessible units.
Does Highlands at Redhawk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Highlands at Redhawk has units with dishwashers.
Does Highlands at Redhawk have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Highlands at Redhawk has units with air conditioning.
