5300 E Holcomb St

5300 East Holcomb Street · No Longer Available
Location

5300 East Holcomb Street, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Founders Village

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Main Floor Bedroom and Full Bath plus 2 bedrooms and one bath.
Minutes away from major shopping downtown Castle Rock and Castle Rock Outlet Mall. Easy commute to Franktown, Kiowa, Colorado Spring, and I-25 corridor and, DTC and Denver area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5300 E Holcomb St have any available units?
5300 E Holcomb St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 5300 E Holcomb St have?
Some of 5300 E Holcomb St's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5300 E Holcomb St currently offering any rent specials?
5300 E Holcomb St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5300 E Holcomb St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5300 E Holcomb St is pet friendly.
Does 5300 E Holcomb St offer parking?
Yes, 5300 E Holcomb St offers parking.
Does 5300 E Holcomb St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5300 E Holcomb St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5300 E Holcomb St have a pool?
No, 5300 E Holcomb St does not have a pool.
Does 5300 E Holcomb St have accessible units?
No, 5300 E Holcomb St does not have accessible units.
Does 5300 E Holcomb St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5300 E Holcomb St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5300 E Holcomb St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5300 E Holcomb St has units with air conditioning.
