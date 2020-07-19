5300 E Holcomb St

Amenities

pet friendly garage air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Main Floor Bedroom and Full Bath plus 2 bedrooms and one bath.

Minutes away from major shopping downtown Castle Rock and Castle Rock Outlet Mall. Easy commute to Franktown, Kiowa, Colorado Spring, and I-25 corridor and, DTC and Denver area.