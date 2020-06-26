All apartments in Castle Rock
4647 Charing Court
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

4647 Charing Court

4647 Charing Court · No Longer Available
Location

4647 Charing Court, Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
See yourself coming home to this gorgeous 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Castle Rock! This bright and spacious home features a luxury kitchen fit for entertaining or relaxing in the bright, spacious living room. With a spacious front porch, you can spend those warm summer nights outside! Make this home yours today. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4647 Charing Court have any available units?
4647 Charing Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
Is 4647 Charing Court currently offering any rent specials?
4647 Charing Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4647 Charing Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4647 Charing Court is pet friendly.
Does 4647 Charing Court offer parking?
No, 4647 Charing Court does not offer parking.
Does 4647 Charing Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4647 Charing Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4647 Charing Court have a pool?
No, 4647 Charing Court does not have a pool.
Does 4647 Charing Court have accessible units?
No, 4647 Charing Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4647 Charing Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4647 Charing Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4647 Charing Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4647 Charing Court does not have units with air conditioning.
