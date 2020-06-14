All apartments in Castle Rock
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4297 Ashcroft Avenue, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Founders Village

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2736 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Fantastic 2 story home, 4 bedrooms 3.5 bathroom with formal dining or living room space, kitchen and family room on the main level. The second level features master with 3/4 bath plus 2 additional bedrooms and Jack-N-Jill bath. The basement has a rec room, 4th bedroom, full bath and storage! 3 car garage! Contact our leasing agent for more information!
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4297 Ashcroft Avenue have any available units?
4297 Ashcroft Avenue has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Castle Rock, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Castle Rock Rent Report.
Is 4297 Ashcroft Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4297 Ashcroft Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4297 Ashcroft Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4297 Ashcroft Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4297 Ashcroft Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4297 Ashcroft Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4297 Ashcroft Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4297 Ashcroft Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4297 Ashcroft Avenue have a pool?
No, 4297 Ashcroft Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4297 Ashcroft Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4297 Ashcroft Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4297 Ashcroft Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4297 Ashcroft Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4297 Ashcroft Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4297 Ashcroft Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
