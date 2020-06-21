All apartments in Boulder
Find more places like 650 South 42 ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boulder, CO
/
650 South 42 ST
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

650 South 42 ST

650 South 42nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boulder
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

650 South 42nd Street, Boulder, CO 80305
Majestic Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
650 South 42 ST Available 08/01/20 Lovely 5BR home with lots of upgrades, big deck and yard! (42nd) - This renovated 5BR, 2.5BA features hardwood floors from the living room through three upstairs bedrooms, one with built-in bookcases that could also make for a great office or study. With a breakfast nook, dining room and tons of outdoor deck space in the large, shady backyard, there's plenty of room to entertain. The finished basement offers a flex room, bedroom, full bathroom and another bonus room - perfect for a hobby room or possibly even a 2-room master suite. Full-size washer/dryer are included, and the home has an attached 1-car garage and storage shed.

Absolutely no smokers.
Sorry, no cats but ask about our dog policy.

Boulder Rental Housing License RHL-0337024
Zoned for max 3 unrelated persons.

Temporary property tour conditions: Beginning May 11 we will be conducting in-person property tours with the following requirements: 1. All persons touring the property must wear gloves and a face-mask 2. Only Aspen employees will touch any interior surface. 3. All persons touring the property must stay together. At the discretion of Aspen Management, tours that do not adhere to these requirements will be halted or canceled. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5834350)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 650 South 42 ST have any available units?
650 South 42 ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boulder, CO.
What amenities does 650 South 42 ST have?
Some of 650 South 42 ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 650 South 42 ST currently offering any rent specials?
650 South 42 ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 650 South 42 ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 650 South 42 ST is pet friendly.
Does 650 South 42 ST offer parking?
Yes, 650 South 42 ST does offer parking.
Does 650 South 42 ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 650 South 42 ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 650 South 42 ST have a pool?
No, 650 South 42 ST does not have a pool.
Does 650 South 42 ST have accessible units?
No, 650 South 42 ST does not have accessible units.
Does 650 South 42 ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 650 South 42 ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 650 South 42 ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 650 South 42 ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apex 5510 Apartment Homes
5510 Spine Rd
Boulder, CO 80301
The Boulders
2850 Kalmia Ave
Boulder, CO 80301
Goss22
1707 22nd Street
Boulder, CO 80302
Meadow Creek Apartments
5131 Williams Fork Trl
Boulder, CO 80301
The Parker off Pearl
1155 Marine Street
Boulder, CO 80302
Griffis 3100 Pearl
3100 Pearl Parkway
Boulder, CO 80301
Alexan Diagonal Crossing
3773 Canfield St
Boulder, CO 80301
Uptown Broadway
4560 13th Street
Boulder, CO 80304

Similar Pages

Boulder 1 BedroomsBoulder 2 Bedrooms
Boulder Apartments with ParkingBoulder Pet Friendly Places
Boulder Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierGlenwood Grove North IrisUniversity Hill
Goss GroveEast FoothillsNorth Broadway Holiday
Downtown BoulderTransit Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado BoulderUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College