Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

650 South 42 ST Available 08/01/20 Lovely 5BR home with lots of upgrades, big deck and yard! (42nd) - This renovated 5BR, 2.5BA features hardwood floors from the living room through three upstairs bedrooms, one with built-in bookcases that could also make for a great office or study. With a breakfast nook, dining room and tons of outdoor deck space in the large, shady backyard, there's plenty of room to entertain. The finished basement offers a flex room, bedroom, full bathroom and another bonus room - perfect for a hobby room or possibly even a 2-room master suite. Full-size washer/dryer are included, and the home has an attached 1-car garage and storage shed.



Absolutely no smokers.

Sorry, no cats but ask about our dog policy.



Boulder Rental Housing License RHL-0337024

Zoned for max 3 unrelated persons.



Temporary property tour conditions: Beginning May 11 we will be conducting in-person property tours with the following requirements: 1. All persons touring the property must wear gloves and a face-mask 2. Only Aspen employees will touch any interior surface. 3. All persons touring the property must stay together. At the discretion of Aspen Management, tours that do not adhere to these requirements will be halted or canceled. Thank you for your patience and understanding.



(RLNE5834350)