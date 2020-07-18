All apartments in Boulder
614 Alpine Avenue #2

614 Alpine Avenue · (303) 545-6000
Location

614 Alpine Avenue, Boulder, CO 80304
Mapleton Hill

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 614 Alpine Avenue #2 · Avail. Aug 15

$4,250

2 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2038 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
614 Alpine Avenue #2 Available 08/15/20 Fully Furnished 3 Level Townhouse in the Whittier/Newlands Area - Gorgeous, light-filled, fully furnished 3 level townhouse completely remodeled in 2016. Designer finishes and furnishings throughout - Spanish tiles, Caesarstone countertops, steel railings, hardwood floors and more. House opens to gorgeous, professionally-landscaped, south-facing yard that feels like an oasis in the middle of Boulder. Perfect place for families looking to get in to the highly coveted Whittier/Newlands zone - lives like a home. Conveniently located steps away from North Boulder Park, Ideal Market and Sanitas trailhead, you'll never get in your car again! Monthly rate includes all utilities (gas, electric, water, sewer, garbage), wifi, and 2 roku-enabled TVs. Also includes twice monthly professional cleaning. 12 month lease required, no pets due to HOA rules.

| RHL2017-00877 | Zoned for no more than 4 unrelated |

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3881353)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 614 Alpine Avenue #2 have any available units?
614 Alpine Avenue #2 has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 614 Alpine Avenue #2 have?
Some of 614 Alpine Avenue #2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 614 Alpine Avenue #2 currently offering any rent specials?
614 Alpine Avenue #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 614 Alpine Avenue #2 pet-friendly?
No, 614 Alpine Avenue #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boulder.
Does 614 Alpine Avenue #2 offer parking?
Yes, 614 Alpine Avenue #2 offers parking.
Does 614 Alpine Avenue #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 614 Alpine Avenue #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 614 Alpine Avenue #2 have a pool?
No, 614 Alpine Avenue #2 does not have a pool.
Does 614 Alpine Avenue #2 have accessible units?
No, 614 Alpine Avenue #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 614 Alpine Avenue #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 614 Alpine Avenue #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 614 Alpine Avenue #2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 614 Alpine Avenue #2 has units with air conditioning.
