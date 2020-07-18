Amenities

614 Alpine Avenue #2 Available 08/15/20 Fully Furnished 3 Level Townhouse in the Whittier/Newlands Area - Gorgeous, light-filled, fully furnished 3 level townhouse completely remodeled in 2016. Designer finishes and furnishings throughout - Spanish tiles, Caesarstone countertops, steel railings, hardwood floors and more. House opens to gorgeous, professionally-landscaped, south-facing yard that feels like an oasis in the middle of Boulder. Perfect place for families looking to get in to the highly coveted Whittier/Newlands zone - lives like a home. Conveniently located steps away from North Boulder Park, Ideal Market and Sanitas trailhead, you'll never get in your car again! Monthly rate includes all utilities (gas, electric, water, sewer, garbage), wifi, and 2 roku-enabled TVs. Also includes twice monthly professional cleaning. 12 month lease required, no pets due to HOA rules.



| RHL2017-00877 | Zoned for no more than 4 unrelated |



No Pets Allowed



