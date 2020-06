Amenities

4634 14TH ST #9 - 9 Available 08/20/20 4634 14th #9 - Available: 8/20



2 bedroom 2 bath townhouse in North Boulder's Uptown. Excellent access to hiking trails, restaurants and shops. Very sunny with an open floor plan. New paint throughout, vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, eat in kitchen, west facing front porch, backs to private park. Unit has D/W, W/D hookups and off street parking. Security deposit of 1000.00 plus last months rent due at lease signing. No pets



