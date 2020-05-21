All apartments in Boulder
Find more places like 2690 Heidelberg Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boulder, CO
/
2690 Heidelberg Drive
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

2690 Heidelberg Drive

2690 Heidelberg Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boulder
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2690 Heidelberg Drive, Boulder, CO 80305
Rolling Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
2690 Heidelberg Drive Available 06/15/20 Zen-like Remodeled Boulder House for Rent in Upper Table Mesa with Mountain Views - AWESOME UPPER TABLE MESA LOCATION steps to Mesa Elementary/playgrounds, hiking trails, bus line! Walking distance to high-ranking middle & high schools, rec center, Viele lake, Harlow park, shopping. IMMACULATE with MASTER BEDROOM EXPANSION w/adjoining study/nursery,3 gorgeous REMODELED BATHS, kitchen gas range & granite counters, refinished hardwoods. Zen-like atmosphere w/shoji sliding screens.ENJOY backyard MOUNTAIN VIEWS and alfresco dining on DOUBLE DECKS W/ARBOR. 2 furnaces & 2 A/C units. Newly painted exterior and well kept yard. The property is available anywhere between June 15th and July 1st.

RHL-00991638 | Maximum of 3 unrelated occupants

(RLNE5730321)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2690 Heidelberg Drive have any available units?
2690 Heidelberg Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boulder, CO.
What amenities does 2690 Heidelberg Drive have?
Some of 2690 Heidelberg Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2690 Heidelberg Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2690 Heidelberg Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2690 Heidelberg Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2690 Heidelberg Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2690 Heidelberg Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2690 Heidelberg Drive does offer parking.
Does 2690 Heidelberg Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2690 Heidelberg Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2690 Heidelberg Drive have a pool?
No, 2690 Heidelberg Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2690 Heidelberg Drive have accessible units?
No, 2690 Heidelberg Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2690 Heidelberg Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2690 Heidelberg Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2690 Heidelberg Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2690 Heidelberg Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The View on 26th
1853 26th St
Boulder, CO 80302
2000 Walnut
2000 Walnut Street
Boulder, CO 80302
Valencia Gardens
2734 Juniper Ave
Boulder, CO 80304
Two Nine North
1955 30th St
Boulder, CO 80301
Boulder View
6655 Lookout Rd
Boulder, CO 80301
Griffis 3100 Pearl
3100 Pearl Parkway
Boulder, CO 80301
Goss Crossing
2301 Goss Street
Boulder, CO 80302
Verdant
4970 Meredith Way
Boulder, CO 80303

Similar Pages

Boulder 1 BedroomsBoulder 2 Bedrooms
Boulder Apartments with ParkingBoulder Pet Friendly Places
Boulder Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierGlenwood Grove North IrisUniversity Hill
Goss GroveEast FoothillsNorth Broadway Holiday
Downtown BoulderTransit Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado BoulderUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College