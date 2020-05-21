Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage

2690 Heidelberg Drive Available 06/15/20 Zen-like Remodeled Boulder House for Rent in Upper Table Mesa with Mountain Views - AWESOME UPPER TABLE MESA LOCATION steps to Mesa Elementary/playgrounds, hiking trails, bus line! Walking distance to high-ranking middle & high schools, rec center, Viele lake, Harlow park, shopping. IMMACULATE with MASTER BEDROOM EXPANSION w/adjoining study/nursery,3 gorgeous REMODELED BATHS, kitchen gas range & granite counters, refinished hardwoods. Zen-like atmosphere w/shoji sliding screens.ENJOY backyard MOUNTAIN VIEWS and alfresco dining on DOUBLE DECKS W/ARBOR. 2 furnaces & 2 A/C units. Newly painted exterior and well kept yard. The property is available anywhere between June 15th and July 1st.



RHL-00991638 | Maximum of 3 unrelated occupants



(RLNE5730321)