1915 Pine Street Unit 1
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

1915 Pine Street Unit 1

1915 Pine St · (720) 730-7186
Location

1915 Pine St, Boulder, CO 80302
Whittier

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1915 Pine Street Unit 1 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,395

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1915 Pine Street Unit 1 Available 08/10/20 Beautiful One Bedroom Apartment in the Heart of Boulder! Available August 10th, 2020! - Come tour this beautiful apartment located in Central Boulder! This property features one bedroom, one full bathroom, and 600 square feet of livable space. The kitchen includes all the major appliances, wood cabinetry for storage, and access to a grassy outdoor area. The living room features beautiful hardwood floors, built in storage, and many windows creating great natural lighting. The location of this property is unbeatable as Target, Trader Joes, CU Boulder, 29th Street Mall, and Pearl Street are all only minutes away! Commuting will be easy with quick access to both Highway 36 and Highway 93. This property will not be available for long so, apply today!

Pets: Not Allowed
Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven
Utilities Included in Rent: Water, Sewer, Trash, and Stormwater (the rest are paid by the tenant)
HOA Fees: Paid by owner
Parking: On street
School District: Boulder Valley

Property will be vacant July 26th, 2020. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.

Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

(RLNE5828856)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1915 Pine Street Unit 1 have any available units?
1915 Pine Street Unit 1 has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1915 Pine Street Unit 1 have?
Some of 1915 Pine Street Unit 1's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1915 Pine Street Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1915 Pine Street Unit 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1915 Pine Street Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1915 Pine Street Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1915 Pine Street Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1915 Pine Street Unit 1 does offer parking.
Does 1915 Pine Street Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1915 Pine Street Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1915 Pine Street Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 1915 Pine Street Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1915 Pine Street Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 1915 Pine Street Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1915 Pine Street Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1915 Pine Street Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1915 Pine Street Unit 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1915 Pine Street Unit 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
