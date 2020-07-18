All apartments in Boulder
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:44 PM

1714 Walnut Street

1714 Walnut Street · (720) 730-7186
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1714 Walnut Street, Boulder, CO 80302
Downtown Boulder

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,795

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 952 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Come tour this charming victorian home nestled in the heart of Boulder! This property features three bedrooms, one full bathroom, and 952 square feet of livable space. The kitchen includes the major appliances, hardwood flooring, and a separate closet with a washer and dryer. Just off the kitchen is a spacious living room with a ceiling fan and many windows that bring in great natural light. The bathroom features early 20th century details including exposed brick and a beautiful clawfoot tub.Outside you can enjoy the Colorado weather from a flagstone patio that offers ample entertainment space. You will love the location of this property as it sits minutes away from Pearl Street, Canyon Park, CU Boulder, and countless walking and biking trails. Commuting will be a breeze with quick access to both Highway 93 and Highway 36. You do not want to miss out on this great opportunity, so apply today!

Pets: Yes
Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Washer, Dryer
Additional Features/Amenities: Fenced Back Yard
Utilities Included in Rent: Tenant Pays All
HOA Fees: Paid by owner
Parking: 1 Car Garage and Street Parking
School District: Boulder Valley Re 2
Occupancy: Max of 3 people if unrelated

Property will be vacant August 1st. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.

Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1714 Walnut Street have any available units?
1714 Walnut Street has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1714 Walnut Street have?
Some of 1714 Walnut Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1714 Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
1714 Walnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1714 Walnut Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1714 Walnut Street is pet friendly.
Does 1714 Walnut Street offer parking?
Yes, 1714 Walnut Street offers parking.
Does 1714 Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1714 Walnut Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1714 Walnut Street have a pool?
No, 1714 Walnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 1714 Walnut Street have accessible units?
No, 1714 Walnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1714 Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1714 Walnut Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1714 Walnut Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1714 Walnut Street does not have units with air conditioning.
