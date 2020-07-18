1714 Walnut Street

Amenities
Come tour this charming victorian home nestled in the heart of Boulder! This property features three bedrooms, one full bathroom, and 952 square feet of livable space. The kitchen includes the major appliances, hardwood flooring, and a separate closet with a washer and dryer. Just off the kitchen is a spacious living room with a ceiling fan and many windows that bring in great natural light. The bathroom features early 20th century details including exposed brick and a beautiful clawfoot tub.Outside you can enjoy the Colorado weather from a flagstone patio that offers ample entertainment space. You will love the location of this property as it sits minutes away from Pearl Street, Canyon Park, CU Boulder, and countless walking and biking trails. Commuting will be a breeze with quick access to both Highway 93 and Highway 36. You do not want to miss out on this great opportunity, so apply today!
Pets: Yes
Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Washer, Dryer
Additional Features/Amenities: Fenced Back Yard
Utilities Included in Rent: Tenant Pays All
HOA Fees: Paid by owner
Parking: 1 Car Garage and Street Parking
School District: Boulder Valley Re 2
Occupancy: Max of 3 people if unrelated
Property will be vacant August 1st. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.
Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in
Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Contact us to schedule a showing.