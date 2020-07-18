1714 Walnut Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Come tour this charming victorian home nestled in the heart of Boulder! This property features three bedrooms, one full bathroom, and 952 square feet of livable space. The kitchen includes the major appliances, hardwood flooring, and a separate closet with a washer and dryer. Just off the kitchen is a spacious living room with a ceiling fan and many windows that bring in great natural light. The bathroom features early 20th century details including exposed brick and a beautiful clawfoot tub.Outside you can enjoy the Colorado weather from a flagstone patio that offers ample entertainment space. You will love the location of this property as it sits minutes away from Pearl Street, Canyon Park, CU Boulder, and countless walking and biking trails. Commuting will be a breeze with quick access to both Highway 93 and Highway 36. You do not want to miss out on this great opportunity, so apply today!



Pets: Yes

Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Washer, Dryer

Additional Features/Amenities: Fenced Back Yard

Utilities Included in Rent: Tenant Pays All

HOA Fees: Paid by owner

Parking: 1 Car Garage and Street Parking

School District: Boulder Valley Re 2

Occupancy: Max of 3 people if unrelated



Property will be vacant August 1st. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.



Total Cost to Move-in:

Application Fee: $50 per app

Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent

Leasing Administrative Fee: $200

Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)

First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

Contact us to schedule a showing.