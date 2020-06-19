Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

1385 Drexel Available 08/06/20 South Boulder Ranch Off Table Mesa; Nice Big Yard; Hardwoods Throughout - This ranch-style 3 bedroom home close to South Boulder Rec Center, Living room leads to the back of the house to a very spacious kitchen with eating area. Off the kitchen is an office/study and a laundry room. The kitchen and dining area have access to outside patio and fenced yard. Two bedrooms have hardwood floors. Single car garage, storage shed and lots of trees in the back.

Tenant Responsible for Yard Maintenance. Pet negotiable



Utilities- water, sewer and trash included in flat rate of $95 per month; gas and electric put in tenant name and is not included in flat rate



Lease dates 8/6/2020-7/31/2021



RHL-0000653

Occupancy 3 unrelated



Call Sunnyside Property Management at 303-442-7773 or Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com



We've gone paperless, super easy to secure a lease with us, all paperwork (including leases) and payments done on-line from the comfort of your own home

Fast and Easy!!



All square footage measurements are approximate

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed



(RLNE3213802)