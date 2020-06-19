All apartments in Boulder
Find more places like 1385 Drexel.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boulder, CO
/
1385 Drexel
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

1385 Drexel

1385 Drexel Street · (303) 442-7773
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boulder
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1385 Drexel Street, Boulder, CO 80305
Table Mesa South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1385 Drexel · Avail. Aug 6

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1073 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1385 Drexel Available 08/06/20 South Boulder Ranch Off Table Mesa; Nice Big Yard; Hardwoods Throughout - This ranch-style 3 bedroom home close to South Boulder Rec Center, Living room leads to the back of the house to a very spacious kitchen with eating area. Off the kitchen is an office/study and a laundry room. The kitchen and dining area have access to outside patio and fenced yard. Two bedrooms have hardwood floors. Single car garage, storage shed and lots of trees in the back.
Tenant Responsible for Yard Maintenance. Pet negotiable

Utilities- water, sewer and trash included in flat rate of $95 per month; gas and electric put in tenant name and is not included in flat rate

Lease dates 8/6/2020-7/31/2021

RHL-0000653
Occupancy 3 unrelated

Call Sunnyside Property Management at 303-442-7773 or Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com

We've gone paperless, super easy to secure a lease with us, all paperwork (including leases) and payments done on-line from the comfort of your own home
Fast and Easy!!

All square footage measurements are approximate
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed

(RLNE3213802)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1385 Drexel have any available units?
1385 Drexel has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1385 Drexel have?
Some of 1385 Drexel's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1385 Drexel currently offering any rent specials?
1385 Drexel isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1385 Drexel pet-friendly?
Yes, 1385 Drexel is pet friendly.
Does 1385 Drexel offer parking?
Yes, 1385 Drexel does offer parking.
Does 1385 Drexel have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1385 Drexel does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1385 Drexel have a pool?
No, 1385 Drexel does not have a pool.
Does 1385 Drexel have accessible units?
No, 1385 Drexel does not have accessible units.
Does 1385 Drexel have units with dishwashers?
No, 1385 Drexel does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1385 Drexel have units with air conditioning?
No, 1385 Drexel does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1385 Drexel?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2121 Canyon
2121 Canyon Blvd
Boulder, CO 80302
The View on 26th
1853 26th St
Boulder, CO 80302
Valencia Gardens
2734 Juniper Ave
Boulder, CO 80304
Goss22
1707 22nd Street
Boulder, CO 80302
Meadow Creek Apartments
5131 Williams Fork Trl
Boulder, CO 80301
The Parker off Pearl
1155 Marine Street
Boulder, CO 80302
Parc Mosaic Apartment Homes
1590 Eisenhower Drive
Boulder, CO 80303
Violet on Broadway Apartment Homes
4456 Broadway
Boulder, CO 80304

Similar Pages

Boulder 1 BedroomsBoulder 2 Bedrooms
Boulder Apartments with ParkingBoulder Pet Friendly Places
Boulder Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierGlenwood Grove North IrisUniversity Hill
Goss GroveEast FoothillsNorth Broadway Holiday
Downtown BoulderTransit Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado BoulderUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity