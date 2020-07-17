All apartments in Boulder
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1200 Yarmouth Avenue #239

1200 Yarmouth Avenue · (303) 545-6000
Location

1200 Yarmouth Avenue, Boulder, CO 80304
North Broadway - Holiday

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1200 Yarmouth Avenue #239 · Avail. now

$2,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1237 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Loft For Rent in Uptown Broadway. Trendy Business/Residential District - Live in North Boulder's trendy business/ residential district! It is a a great one story floor plan, and truly unique, at Uptown Broadway. This hip loft-like condo with 12ft ceilings, many windows, wooden blinds and plenty of natural light. Finishes included granite slab, slate, stainless appliances, bamboo floors, and a washer/dryer in the unit. There is easy access to open space and trails and the Skip bus will have you downtown in minutes.

RHL-0689933 | Up to 4 unrelated occupants

(RLNE5867300)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 Yarmouth Avenue #239 have any available units?
1200 Yarmouth Avenue #239 has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1200 Yarmouth Avenue #239 have?
Some of 1200 Yarmouth Avenue #239's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 Yarmouth Avenue #239 currently offering any rent specials?
1200 Yarmouth Avenue #239 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 Yarmouth Avenue #239 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1200 Yarmouth Avenue #239 is pet friendly.
Does 1200 Yarmouth Avenue #239 offer parking?
Yes, 1200 Yarmouth Avenue #239 offers parking.
Does 1200 Yarmouth Avenue #239 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1200 Yarmouth Avenue #239 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 Yarmouth Avenue #239 have a pool?
No, 1200 Yarmouth Avenue #239 does not have a pool.
Does 1200 Yarmouth Avenue #239 have accessible units?
No, 1200 Yarmouth Avenue #239 does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 Yarmouth Avenue #239 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1200 Yarmouth Avenue #239 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1200 Yarmouth Avenue #239 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1200 Yarmouth Avenue #239 has units with air conditioning.
