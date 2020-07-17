1200 Yarmouth Avenue #239

Amenities

Loft For Rent in Uptown Broadway. Trendy Business/Residential District - Live in North Boulder's trendy business/ residential district! It is a a great one story floor plan, and truly unique, at Uptown Broadway. This hip loft-like condo with 12ft ceilings, many windows, wooden blinds and plenty of natural light. Finishes included granite slab, slate, stainless appliances, bamboo floors, and a washer/dryer in the unit. There is easy access to open space and trails and the Skip bus will have you downtown in minutes.



RHL-0689933 | Up to 4 unrelated occupants



(RLNE5867300)