158 Apartments for rent in Horseshoe Park, Aurora, CO
9 Units Available
Bella Terra @ City Center
15400 E Evans Ave, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,180
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,202
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
809 sqft
Designer touches like brushed nickel hardware and track lighting. Walk-in closets in all floor plans. 24-hour emergency maintenance. Less than two miles to I-225.
1 Unit Available
1990 S. Ouray St
1990 South Ouray Street, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1700 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath home available! More pictures coming soon! - Welcome home to this beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bath single family home.
1 Unit Available
2287 S. Jasper Way Unit B
2287 South Jasper Way, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1008 sqft
2287 S.
1 Unit Available
2007 South Hannibal Street
2007 South Hannibal Street, Aurora, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1900 sqft
Unit also has 2 car garage, and finished basement with laundry room. Credit/Background check required at tenants expense. Amazing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Horseshoe Park.
Results within 1 mile of Horseshoe Park
51 Units Available
The Richfield Apartments
2134 South Richfield Way, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,003
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,672
1380 sqft
Extra conveniences like emergency maintenance, on-site laundry and option for credit card payments. Modern fitness center with bouldering wall. Grassy courtyards with barbeque areas. Walk to Horseshoe Park.
Verified
8 Units Available
Knollwood Apartments
15196 E Louisiana Dr, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
898 sqft
Spacious layout featuring fireplace, patio/balcony and walk-in closets in a beautifully landscaped setting. Plenty of shopping, dining and entertainment nearby. Within an easy commute of Denver. Pet-friendly, with heated pool and gym on-site.
Verified
164 Units Available
Spur at Iliff Station
2367 South Blackhawk Street, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,220
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,438
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1093 sqft
Spur at Iliff Station offers spacious studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans for rent in Aurora, CO. Check out our Amenities page to see whats included in your luxury finish package.
Verified
20 Units Available
Cambrian
15601 E Caspian Cir, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,170
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
850 sqft
Located near several shopping and dining options, Cambrian Apartments is also close to Horseshoe Park and Wheel Park. This pet-friendly community in Aurora features on-site laundry, in-unit fireplaces and walk-in closets for extra storage.
1 Unit Available
1789 S Ouray Ct
1789 South Ouray Court, Aurora, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
1789 S Ouray Ct - Property Id: 320033 Great curb appeal draws you in to this 5 bedroom, Stunning Remodel, Granite Counters, Slate Backsplash, Upgraded Cabinets, Black Appliances, New Carpet, Custom two tone paint, 6 panel doors, Updated vanities,
1 Unit Available
17192 Baltic Drive
17192 Baltic Drive, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
914 sqft
Take a virtual tour right now! >>> https://my.matterport.
1 Unit Available
14231 E Dickinson Dr
14231 East Dickenson Drive, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1563 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
End Unit with Natural Light: This three bedroom, three bathroom townhome in the Le Chateau subdivision would be perfect for roommates or family! The main level features an open concept living room and kitchen.
1 Unit Available
1785 S. Pitkin Street #A
1785 South Pitkin Street, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
981 sqft
Great 2 Bed, 2 Bath Grnd Level Condo! - Great 2 bed 2 bath ground level condo at Brittany Highlands.
1 Unit Available
2706 South Sedalia Street
2706 South Sedalia Street, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1432 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom home with a detached two-car garage. This two-story home is located in the Aurora Knolls neighborhood and is situated on a large lot with a fenced back yard. Living room features a gas fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Horseshoe Park
17 Units Available
Aspenwood Apartments
572 Potomac St, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,059
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
850 sqft
Small, social community. Cozy units with wood-burning fireplaces. Pet-friendly. Within walking distance of shops, schools, the Fitzsimmons Hospital District, and El Dorado Nightclub.
19 Units Available
Landon Park Apartment Homes
100 S Sable Blvd, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,020
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
810 sqft
Updated homes with ceiling fans and patios. Tenants can enjoy two soccer fields, a billiards room and cyber cafe. Close to City Center Park. Right beside I-225.
26 Units Available
Woodstream Village
10050 E Harvard Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,098
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
1165 sqft
Park-like landscaping with sport court and dog park. Fitness room with a dozen machines, plus free weights. Walking distance to Babi Yar Memorial Park.
16 Units Available
The Park at Canyon Ridge
9767 E. Colorado Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,151
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
978 sqft
Includes a pool and a great view of scenic landscapes. Pet-friendly apartments perfect for families with kids. Close to Children's Playland and Three Bears Learning Center and parks. Easy access to Route 30.
76 Units Available
Forum Fitzsimons
13650 E Colfax Ave, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,459
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,418
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,741
1120 sqft
Awesome, pet-friendly community with bark park, ground level dining, and shopping. Steps from RTD light rail station. Updated apartments with island kitchens, hardwood-style floors, and glass mosaic tile backsplashes.
10 Units Available
Highline Lofts Apartments
456 S Ironton St, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,070
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
879 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,778
1393 sqft
Located between Expo Park and Ben Bezoff Park. Close to Fat Boys Bar Grill, Captain D's, Megenagna, BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse, and more. Homey units and their residents have access to the swimming pool and monthly social events.
12 Units Available
Loft 9
11100 E Dartmouth Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,218
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1005 sqft
Gracious living just minutes from I-83. On-site laundry facilities, private parking, 24-hour gym and maintenance service, and swimming pool. A clubhouse, sauna, game room, and trash valet. Pet-friendly residences feature patios.
10 Units Available
Silverbrook
15403 E 1st Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,235
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1011 sqft
Aurora apartment complex with scenic green surroundings. An impressive array of on-site amenities including sauna, racquetball court, fitness center and heated outdoor pool. Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, in-unit laundry and ample storage space.
12 Units Available
Canterra at Fitzsimons
358 Potomac Way, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,151
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
912 sqft
Bright, modern apartments close to I-225, Bicentennial Park, fine dining and large shopping center with Target. Newly remodeled apartments offer hardwood floors, patio/balcony and in-unit laundry. Amenities on site include pool, playground, BBQs and clubhouse.
35 Units Available
Parq at Iliff
2602 S Anaheim St, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,220
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1583 sqft
A stunning high-rise community with a resort-style clubhouse, catering kitchen, multimedia conference center and golf simulator. Pets welcome. Dog wash station, bike storage and social courtyard area also provided.
24 Units Available
Park Place at Exposition
10785 E Exposition Ave, Aurora, CO
Studio
$898
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$904
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
852 sqft
Welcome to Park Place at Expo, a welcoming community of studio, one, and two-bedroom Aurora, Colorado apartments for rent. Conveniently located near I-225 and the light rail, your home will provide quick and easy access to everywhere you need to be.
