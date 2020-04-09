All apartments in Aurora
LP1 Research - #107

17361 East Mansfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

17361 East Mansfield Avenue, Aurora, CO 80013
Carriage Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
* Great location off Buckley and Quincy with lots of amenities such as pool, club house, washer/dryer * $1000 + Deposit - * Great location off Buckley and Quincy for $1100 with lots of amenities such as pool, clubhouse, washer/dryer
* $1000 + Deposit
* 17361 E Mansfield Ave. 511L at Victoria Crossing in Cherry Creek schools close to Quincy Res.
* 1 bed 1 bath, first floor, wash and dryer and dishwasher
* Pets OK with extra rent and deposit.
* $40 application fee. If everything looks good on the application, you can pay half the deposit the first month and half the second month. Poor credit? We are flexible with extra deposit. See richdavis.com for more information.
* Showing/Rental Questions rent@richdavis.com 303-731-6923
* Se Habla Espanol (303) 558-6155
* More pictures, info and showing info at: http://www.richdavis.com/rentals.html To set up a showing, click on the blue button.

(RLNE4385685)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does LP1 Research - #107 have any available units?
LP1 Research - #107 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does LP1 Research - #107 have?
Some of LP1 Research - #107's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is LP1 Research - #107 currently offering any rent specials?
LP1 Research - #107 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is LP1 Research - #107 pet-friendly?
Yes, LP1 Research - #107 is pet friendly.
Does LP1 Research - #107 offer parking?
No, LP1 Research - #107 does not offer parking.
Does LP1 Research - #107 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, LP1 Research - #107 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does LP1 Research - #107 have a pool?
Yes, LP1 Research - #107 has a pool.
Does LP1 Research - #107 have accessible units?
No, LP1 Research - #107 does not have accessible units.
Does LP1 Research - #107 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, LP1 Research - #107 has units with dishwashers.
