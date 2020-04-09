LP1 Research - #107

Amenities

* Great location off Buckley and Quincy with lots of amenities such as pool, club house, washer/dryer * $1000 + Deposit - * Great location off Buckley and Quincy for $1100 with lots of amenities such as pool, clubhouse, washer/dryer

* $1000 + Deposit

* 17361 E Mansfield Ave. 511L at Victoria Crossing in Cherry Creek schools close to Quincy Res.

* 1 bed 1 bath, first floor, wash and dryer and dishwasher

* Pets OK with extra rent and deposit.

* $40 application fee. If everything looks good on the application, you can pay half the deposit the first month and half the second month. Poor credit? We are flexible with extra deposit. See richdavis.com for more information.

* Showing/Rental Questions rent@richdavis.com 303-731-6923

* Se Habla Espanol (303) 558-6155

* More pictures, info and showing info at: http://www.richdavis.com/rentals.html To set up a showing, click on the blue button.



