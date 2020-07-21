9982 E Idaho Cir Apt 103

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom Condo has just been completely remodeled and Updated including new carpet and paint throughout! This Condo is located on the ground level with a detached garage in a Gated Community with Pool and Fitness Center with convenient access to the Tech Center and Light-rail.

This property is not currently allowing pets.



INCOME REQUIREMENT / CREDIT SCORE



Applicants must show verifiable current income of at least 3 times the monthly rent amount and the applicants credit score must be above 650 or the application may be denied.



RENTAL / EVICTION / CRIMINAL / BANKRUPTCY:

Evictions filed against an applicant in the past 7 years (whether completed or not), lease violations, broken leases, and/or moneys owed or late payments to previous landlords or creditors may disqualify your application.



Criminal felony convictions within the last 7 years are evaluated on a case-by-case basis but may disqualify your application.



Being registered as a sexual offender in the last 7 years may disqualify your application.



Any bankruptcy within the last 7 years, regardless of type, that has not yet been discharged may disqualify your application.



If the application fails to pay the rental application fee in the amount specified, the application will be disqualified.



If the applicant fails to provide accurate or complete information in the rental application the application will be denied.