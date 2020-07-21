All apartments in Aurora
9982 E Idaho Cir Apt 103
9982 E Idaho Cir Apt 103

9982 East Idaho Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9982 East Idaho Circle, Aurora, CO 80247
Dayton Triangle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom Condo has just been completely remodeled and Updated including new carpet and paint throughout! This Condo is located on the ground level with a detached garage in a Gated Community with Pool and Fitness Center with convenient access to the Tech Center and Light-rail.
This property is not currently allowing pets.

INCOME REQUIREMENT / CREDIT SCORE

Applicants must show verifiable current income of at least 3 times the monthly rent amount and the applicants credit score must be above 650 or the application may be denied.

RENTAL / EVICTION / CRIMINAL / BANKRUPTCY:
Evictions filed against an applicant in the past 7 years (whether completed or not), lease violations, broken leases, and/or moneys owed or late payments to previous landlords or creditors may disqualify your application.

Criminal felony convictions within the last 7 years are evaluated on a case-by-case basis but may disqualify your application.

Being registered as a sexual offender in the last 7 years may disqualify your application.

Any bankruptcy within the last 7 years, regardless of type, that has not yet been discharged may disqualify your application.

If the application fails to pay the rental application fee in the amount specified, the application will be disqualified.

If the applicant fails to provide accurate or complete information in the rental application the application will be denied.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9982 E Idaho Cir Apt 103 have any available units?
9982 E Idaho Cir Apt 103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 9982 E Idaho Cir Apt 103 have?
Some of 9982 E Idaho Cir Apt 103's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9982 E Idaho Cir Apt 103 currently offering any rent specials?
9982 E Idaho Cir Apt 103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9982 E Idaho Cir Apt 103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9982 E Idaho Cir Apt 103 is pet friendly.
Does 9982 E Idaho Cir Apt 103 offer parking?
Yes, 9982 E Idaho Cir Apt 103 offers parking.
Does 9982 E Idaho Cir Apt 103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9982 E Idaho Cir Apt 103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9982 E Idaho Cir Apt 103 have a pool?
Yes, 9982 E Idaho Cir Apt 103 has a pool.
Does 9982 E Idaho Cir Apt 103 have accessible units?
No, 9982 E Idaho Cir Apt 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 9982 E Idaho Cir Apt 103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9982 E Idaho Cir Apt 103 has units with dishwashers.
