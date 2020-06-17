996 S Lansing St

Amenities

Updated 4 bedroom 3 bath home - ***OPEN HOUSE WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 19TH 5:00 PM TO 6:30 PM***



This large four bedroom ranch style home has been recently updated with new paint and flooring. The main floor has a spacious living room, dining area and kitchen. There is an additional family room with a fireplace and patio door to an bright and sunny enclosed patio. There are three bedrooms on the main floor with a main bath. The master bedroom features an additional bathroom with a shower.



The finished basement has another large family room a fourth non conforming bedroom and third bath. The large backyard has plenty of room for entertaining.



4 bedroom

3 bathroom

2 car attached garage

Remodel bath

Finished basement

Washer & Dryer hookups

New paint

New carpet/flooring

Fenced yard



Rent $1900

Deposit $1900



All occupants over 18 must complete an online application and be on the lease as a responsible party. PLEASE VISIT MIERENTALS.COM TO COMPLETE AN ONLINE APPLICATION. THERE IS A $25 NON-REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE PER APPLICANT.



We must be able to verify employment. - Upload a copy of one-month pay stubs and ID.

Each applicant should have rental references. Phone numbers and addresses must be verifiable. If we can't verify we can't accept!

The owner has the right to reject any application.

A final decision will be made based on all collected information.

The unit is not reserved until security deposit is paid.



*2-year lease only

*Resident responsible for all utilities

*Dogs allowed - no cats

*$200 non-refundable pet fee per dog. Additional monthly pet rent of $25 for all dogs

*Not accepting credit scores below 550



(RLNE4509130)