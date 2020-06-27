All apartments in Aurora
Aurora, CO
9882 E Idaho St
9882 E Idaho St

9882 East Idaho Street · No Longer Available
Location

9882 East Idaho Street, Aurora, CO 80247
Dayton Triangle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
9882 E Idaho St - 9882 E Idaho St - BH Available 09/01/19 DON'T LET THIS ONE GET AWAY!! Light, bright open floor plan with 2 bedrooms 2 baths and over 1400 sf! - Spacious family room with built in entertainment center that opens to sunny balcony. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout main level.
This kitchen sparkles with granite slab counters and stainless steel appliances.
Large master suite with vaulted ceilings, a walk in closet plus 5 piece master bath and your own walk out balcony for those beautiful evenings.
Finished garden level basement includes a large laundry room with washer and dryer, 2nd bedroom and full bath on this lower level also. Lots of storage and an oversized 1 car attached garage

Community amenities include pool and clubhouse and well groomed grounds. Great location with only 7 minutes to Lowry, 20 minutes to DTC, and 25 minutes to Downtown Denver and lots of great trails. Super convenient for LIGHT RAIL & PARK N RIDE.

Rent is $1825.00, deposit $1825.00

Pets allowed with a non-refundable pet fee and monthly pet rent.

(RLNE5053956)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9882 E Idaho St have any available units?
9882 E Idaho St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 9882 E Idaho St have?
Some of 9882 E Idaho St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9882 E Idaho St currently offering any rent specials?
9882 E Idaho St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9882 E Idaho St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9882 E Idaho St is pet friendly.
Does 9882 E Idaho St offer parking?
Yes, 9882 E Idaho St offers parking.
Does 9882 E Idaho St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9882 E Idaho St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9882 E Idaho St have a pool?
Yes, 9882 E Idaho St has a pool.
Does 9882 E Idaho St have accessible units?
No, 9882 E Idaho St does not have accessible units.
Does 9882 E Idaho St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9882 E Idaho St does not have units with dishwashers.
