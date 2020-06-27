Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

9882 E Idaho St - 9882 E Idaho St - BH Available 09/01/19 DON'T LET THIS ONE GET AWAY!! Light, bright open floor plan with 2 bedrooms 2 baths and over 1400 sf! - Spacious family room with built in entertainment center that opens to sunny balcony. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout main level.

This kitchen sparkles with granite slab counters and stainless steel appliances.

Large master suite with vaulted ceilings, a walk in closet plus 5 piece master bath and your own walk out balcony for those beautiful evenings.

Finished garden level basement includes a large laundry room with washer and dryer, 2nd bedroom and full bath on this lower level also. Lots of storage and an oversized 1 car attached garage



Community amenities include pool and clubhouse and well groomed grounds. Great location with only 7 minutes to Lowry, 20 minutes to DTC, and 25 minutes to Downtown Denver and lots of great trails. Super convenient for LIGHT RAIL & PARK N RIDE.



Rent is $1825.00, deposit $1825.00



Pets allowed with a non-refundable pet fee and monthly pet rent.



(RLNE5053956)