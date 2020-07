Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Property to be sold "as is". Great unit close to public transportation (Florida light rail station). This colorful home has large 2294 sq ft., a large living room with wood burning fireplace, dining space, half bath and kitchen on the main floor. Upstairs are 2 spacious bedrooms, a full bath and laundry hook ups. Assigned parking space is directly in front of the unit. Outside there is a private patio and storage closet.