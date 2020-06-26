All apartments in Aurora
942 S Peoria St
942 S Peoria St

942 South Peoria Street · No Longer Available
Location

942 South Peoria Street, Aurora, CO 80012
Aurora Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This newly renovated 2 story townhome has new carpets and paint and is ready for you to move in TODAY!

On the first floor you will find the living and dining area, the kitchen with refrigerator, stove and microwave, a half bathroom and the entrance to a private back patio.

Upstairs you will find the 2 bedrooms, washer/dryer room and a full bathroom.

With TONS of storage around the home, including extra large closets in both bedrooms and storage off of the back patio, this place can accommodate it all!

The amenities for this neighborhood include a pool and club house, two play grounds for small children and a large garden area.

We offer our tenants to rent our clothes washer and dryers for $35 extra per month total.

Pets are allowed, at a maximum of 2. All pets must be spayed/neutered, vaccinated and are subject to meeting the landlord for approval. Extra rent and deposits apply.

No smoking of ANY kind is allowed inside the unit. You are required to smoke outside.

Reply to this ad TODAY to schedule your showing! This one will go FAST! Please include your email and phone number when you reply as all replies are coming from a craigslist email.

Approval Criteria: NO EXCEPTIONS
-550 Credit Score or higher
-Must not have had a felony within the past 5 years, or any violent or drug related felony at any time
-Must not have had an eviction within the past 2 years.
-Must earn 3x income to posted rent (all applicants incomes are combined to accommodate this request)
-Must have at least 1 year of positive and verifiable residential history within the past 3 years from a Management Company or landlord, not a relative.

This approval criteria list is subject to change and is based on a points based system. All applicants are required to meet the minimums above but may be denied for other reasons.

Contact us TODAY to see when the next showing time will be on this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 942 S Peoria St have any available units?
942 S Peoria St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 942 S Peoria St have?
Some of 942 S Peoria St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 942 S Peoria St currently offering any rent specials?
942 S Peoria St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 942 S Peoria St pet-friendly?
Yes, 942 S Peoria St is pet friendly.
Does 942 S Peoria St offer parking?
No, 942 S Peoria St does not offer parking.
Does 942 S Peoria St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 942 S Peoria St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 942 S Peoria St have a pool?
Yes, 942 S Peoria St has a pool.
Does 942 S Peoria St have accessible units?
No, 942 S Peoria St does not have accessible units.
Does 942 S Peoria St have units with dishwashers?
No, 942 S Peoria St does not have units with dishwashers.
