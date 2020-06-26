942 S Peoria St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This newly renovated 2 story townhome has new carpets and paint and is ready for you to move in TODAY!



On the first floor you will find the living and dining area, the kitchen with refrigerator, stove and microwave, a half bathroom and the entrance to a private back patio.



Upstairs you will find the 2 bedrooms, washer/dryer room and a full bathroom.



With TONS of storage around the home, including extra large closets in both bedrooms and storage off of the back patio, this place can accommodate it all!



The amenities for this neighborhood include a pool and club house, two play grounds for small children and a large garden area.



We offer our tenants to rent our clothes washer and dryers for $35 extra per month total.



Pets are allowed, at a maximum of 2. All pets must be spayed/neutered, vaccinated and are subject to meeting the landlord for approval. Extra rent and deposits apply.



No smoking of ANY kind is allowed inside the unit. You are required to smoke outside.



Reply to this ad TODAY to schedule your showing! This one will go FAST! Please include your email and phone number when you reply as all replies are coming from a craigslist email.



Approval Criteria: NO EXCEPTIONS

-550 Credit Score or higher

-Must not have had a felony within the past 5 years, or any violent or drug related felony at any time

-Must not have had an eviction within the past 2 years.

-Must earn 3x income to posted rent (all applicants incomes are combined to accommodate this request)

-Must have at least 1 year of positive and verifiable residential history within the past 3 years from a Management Company or landlord, not a relative.



This approval criteria list is subject to change and is based on a points based system. All applicants are required to meet the minimums above but may be denied for other reasons.



Contact us TODAY to see when the next showing time will be on this home!