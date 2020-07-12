/
aurora hills
248 Apartments for rent in Aurora Hills, Aurora, CO
13 Units Available
Cherry Ridge Apartments
919 S Peoria St, Aurora, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$965
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
845 sqft
All units feature electric powered kitchens and A/C. Pools with a jacuzzi and a fitness center are conveniently found on-site. Residents have nearby access to the Cherry Creek schools and many food options, such as Costco, Sprout Farmers Market, and many others.
5 Units Available
Vista Park
12707 E Mississippi Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$975
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
750 sqft
Located near shops, restaurants and I-225 in Aurora. Community is on five acres with lush landscaping. Units feature sunlit interiors, designer finishes, and one- or two-bedroom layouts.
1 Unit Available
12265 E. Kentucky Ave.
12265 East Kentucky Avenue, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2016 sqft
Newly Renovated 3 Bed Home in AURORA!!!!!!! - *VIRTUAL TOUR OPTIONS AVAILABLE* Welcome Home! This three bedroom two bath home is a must see! Beautiful updates and finishes around every corner! From the entrance, you'll find beautiful hardwood floors
Results within 1 mile of Aurora Hills
18 Units Available
Retreat at Fitzsimons
13700 East 5th Circle, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,026
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
964 sqft
Welcome to Retreat at Fitzsimons, a newly-renovated apartment community in Aurora, Colorado. Our gorgeous one- and two-bedroom Aurora, CO apartments are the ideal complement for your active and stylish lifestyle.
20 Units Available
The Grove at City Center Apartments
14304 E Tennessee Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,220
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
948 sqft
Best combination of location and lifestyle and ideally located near the University of Denver, Aurora. Newly renovated units have upgraded kitchens, lighting, and washer/dryers. Gated access community is situated in a park-like setting that is just a few minutes from many shopping and dining options.
19 Units Available
Landon Park Apartment Homes
100 S Sable Blvd, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,050
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
810 sqft
Updated homes with ceiling fans and patios. Tenants can enjoy two soccer fields, a billiards room and cyber cafe. Close to City Center Park. Right beside I-225.
3 Units Available
City Center Station
14107 E Kansas Pl, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
810 sqft
Community garden available to all tenants. Other amenities include a hot tub, pool, sauna, volleyball court, a fitness center, and even more. Small, gated area is very secure. Well located. Near Walmart, BJ's, and Sprouts Farmer's Market.
6 Units Available
Liberty Creek Apartment Homes
13100 E Kansas Dr, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,148
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
855 sqft
Near I-775 with direct access to public transportation and minutes for the new Light Rail Stations, these units offer washer/dryer connection, ceiling fans, storage and upgraded units with pet park, carports and online payment system.
10 Units Available
Canterra at Fitzsimons
358 Potomac Way, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,201
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
912 sqft
Bright, modern apartments close to I-225, Bicentennial Park, fine dining and large shopping center with Target. Newly remodeled apartments offer hardwood floors, patio/balcony and in-unit laundry. Amenities on site include pool, playground, BBQs and clubhouse.
15 Units Available
Wentworth
11255 E Alameda Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,025
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1000 sqft
These recently renovated apartments feature birch cabinetry and brushed-nickel fixtures. Cats are allowed, as are dogs, which can be walked at nearby Expo Park. The complex has a gym, swimming pool and clubhouse.
16 Units Available
Centro
10901 E Garden Dr, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,328
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,812
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury community with gym, pool, and fire pit. Units have amenities like washer/dryer hookup, granite counters and a dishwasher. Located near popular shopping like Kohl's, Target and Sprouts Farmers Market.
1 Unit Available
Del Arte Townhomes
11135 E Alameda Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,565
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1-2 bedroom townhomes. Features a private garage, personal washer/dryer, and access to scenic parks and trails, like the Aurora State Park and High Line Canal Trail. Near great schools and shopping/dining areas.
6 Units Available
Village at City Center
14902 East Gill Avenue, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1383 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1561 sqft
Village at City Center offers spacious 2- or 3-bedroom townhomes with contemporary, urban-style stucco exterior. Each townhome comes with its own outdoor deck, an attached, two-car tandem-style garage, and in-unit washer and dryer.
14 Units Available
Aurora Hills
11850 E Maple Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,005
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1400 sqft
Recently renovated residences that boast open, airy floor plans and private outdoor space, amid a community that features a gym, swimming pool, on-site laundry and clubhouse. Practice your game at the on-site tennis and volleyball courts!
15 Units Available
Aspenwood Apartments
572 Potomac St, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,059
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
850 sqft
Small, social community. Cozy units with wood-burning fireplaces. Pet-friendly. Within walking distance of shops, schools, the Fitzsimmons Hospital District, and El Dorado Nightclub.
1 Unit Available
11296 E. Dakota Avenue
11296 East Dakota Avenue, Aurora, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1610 sqft
11296 E. Dakota Avenue Available 08/03/20 4 Bed 2 Bath In the Cherry Creek School District - Welcome To This Amazing Home In The Queensborough Subdivision In The Cherry Creek School District.
1 Unit Available
14602 E 2nd Ave Bldg C #200
14602 East 2nd Avenue, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
982 sqft
Second story two bed two bath apartment home available now! Section 8 accepted, apply now! - Natalia Moriel 720.451.2960 Natalia.Moriel@realatlas.
1 Unit Available
84 Nome Way - C, Unit C
84 Nome Way, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
Great family townhome in quiet neighborhood. Easy access to trail system and parks*new paint*new carpet*new flooring*Attached garage, fireplace, W/D in unit! Located close to I-225 with a park across the street.
1 Unit Available
1010 South Newark South
1010 South Newark Street, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1224 sqft
Fantastic 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom tri-level home with 1 car attached garage located in the award winning Cherry Creek school district! The main floor features gleaming hardwood floors, kitchen with refrigerator, dishwasher, oven/stove, spacious eating
1 Unit Available
1744 S. Moline Court
1744 South Moline Court, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2460 sqft
1744 S. Moline Court Available 08/01/20 Totally Remodeled Tri-level In Village East - A beautiful located tri-level on a cul-de-sac with a finished basement. This home has tree bedroom two and one-half baths and an attached two car garage.
1 Unit Available
1213 S. Wheeling Way
1213 South Wheeling Way, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
889 sqft
Mountain view, remodeled 2bd 1ba townhome - Now here is one that will pull your heart strings!!! Simply awesome place to call home! This **NEWLY UPDATED** 2 story lives like a single family and features newer Stainless Range/Oven, Stainless
1 Unit Available
13960 East Mississippi Avenue
13960 East Mississippi Avenue, Aurora, CO
Studio
$3,500
3375 sqft
Your imagination is your only limit for this space! Easy access and visibility. Anchored by 2 national tenants as well as very established franchises. Well managed and busy busy shopping center off I225 corridor.
1 Unit Available
14046 East Mississippi Avenue
14046 East Mississippi Avenue, Aurora, CO
Studio
$2,250
2250 sqft
2 UNITS -SAME SIZE (1505sf) available in HIGH TRAFFIC Shopping Center in CENTER OF AURORA- off major interstate I-225. Shopping center has Great visibility with digital signage.
1 Unit Available
14333 E 1st Drive, #208
14333 East 1st Drive, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
14333 E 1st Drive, #208 Available 04/03/20 OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS! Like-New 2bd/2ba Condo with Garage! - This beautiful 2bd/2ba 1,167 sqft. condo in the Cherry Grove Community overlooks the Highline Canal and backs up to open space.
