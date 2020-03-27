906 South Walden Street

Amenities
Available now!
Great location near Buckley AFB and E-470 for an easy trip to either DIA or Anschutz Campus. Wonderful complex with shopping and stores nearby. This unit is a ground floor unit with no stairs to negotiate. Reserved parking, central air conditioning, and a fireplace are additional features that you will certainly enjoy. There is a 1 car detached garage.
Detached shed is not available with rent
Pets - No
Cooling Type - A/C
Utilities included - Water & Trash
Laundry - W/D
Fireplace - Yes
Parking - 1 Car Detached
School District -Adams-Arapahoe 28J
Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Contact us to schedule a showing.