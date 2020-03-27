All apartments in Aurora
Last updated January 21 2020 at 4:17 PM

906 South Walden Street

906 South Walden Street · No Longer Available
Location

906 South Walden Street, Aurora, CO 80017
Tollgate Overlook

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available now!

Great location near Buckley AFB and E-470 for an easy trip to either DIA or Anschutz Campus. Wonderful complex with shopping and stores nearby. This unit is a ground floor unit with no stairs to negotiate. Reserved parking, central air conditioning, and a fireplace are additional features that you will certainly enjoy. There is a 1 car detached garage.

Detached shed is not available with rent

Pets - No
Cooling Type - A/C
Utilities included - Water & Trash
Laundry - W/D
Fireplace - Yes
Parking - 1 Car Detached
School District -Adams-Arapahoe 28J

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

