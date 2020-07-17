All apartments in Aurora
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:10 AM

875 Memphis Street

875 Memphis Street · No Longer Available
Location

875 Memphis Street, Aurora, CO 80011
Laredo Highline

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
Beautiful 5 Bedroom Home with Finished Basement Including Second Kitchen!

AVAILABILITY DATE: June 17, 2020 with flexible start dates.
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 Dogs considered with size and breed approval

• Property Description •

* Basement lock-off with full kitchen, living area, 2 rooms, a bathroom and laundry!
* 3 Bedrooms + 1.5 Bathrooms on main level (including master)
* Spacious kitchen with stainless appliances
* Large fenced backyard
* Washer & Dryer included
* Highline Canal Trail runs through neighborhood
* Walking distance to Apache Mesa Playground

* 2 miles to Buckley Air Force Base
* 3 miles to Anschutz Medical Campus
* 6 miles to Amazon Warehouse
* Easy access to I-225
* 15 mins to the Tech Center
* 20 mins to DIA

GARAGE/PARKING: Driveway and street parking
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
AIR CONDITIONING: None
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: Unknown

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).
TENANT FEES: $75 Leasing Fee. If pets are permitted, $250 one-time Pet Fee. $500 pet deposit will apply.
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 875 Memphis Street have any available units?
875 Memphis Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 875 Memphis Street have?
Some of 875 Memphis Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 875 Memphis Street currently offering any rent specials?
875 Memphis Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 875 Memphis Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 875 Memphis Street is pet friendly.
Does 875 Memphis Street offer parking?
Yes, 875 Memphis Street offers parking.
Does 875 Memphis Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 875 Memphis Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 875 Memphis Street have a pool?
No, 875 Memphis Street does not have a pool.
Does 875 Memphis Street have accessible units?
No, 875 Memphis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 875 Memphis Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 875 Memphis Street does not have units with dishwashers.
