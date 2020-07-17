875 Memphis Street

Amenities
Beautiful 5 Bedroom Home with Finished Basement Including Second Kitchen!
AVAILABILITY DATE: June 17, 2020 with flexible start dates.
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 Dogs considered with size and breed approval
• Property Description •
* Basement lock-off with full kitchen, living area, 2 rooms, a bathroom and laundry!
* 3 Bedrooms + 1.5 Bathrooms on main level (including master)
* Spacious kitchen with stainless appliances
* Large fenced backyard
* Washer & Dryer included
* Highline Canal Trail runs through neighborhood
* Walking distance to Apache Mesa Playground
* 2 miles to Buckley Air Force Base
* 3 miles to Anschutz Medical Campus
* 6 miles to Amazon Warehouse
* Easy access to I-225
* 15 mins to the Tech Center
* 20 mins to DIA
GARAGE/PARKING: Driveway and street parking
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
AIR CONDITIONING: None
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: Unknown
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).
TENANT FEES: $75 Leasing Fee. If pets are permitted, $250 one-time Pet Fee. $500 pet deposit will apply.
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*