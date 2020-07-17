875 Memphis Street

Amenities

Beautiful 5 Bedroom Home with Finished Basement Including Second Kitchen!



AVAILABILITY DATE: June 17, 2020 with flexible start dates.

PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 Dogs considered with size and breed approval



• Property Description •



* Basement lock-off with full kitchen, living area, 2 rooms, a bathroom and laundry!

* 3 Bedrooms + 1.5 Bathrooms on main level (including master)

* Spacious kitchen with stainless appliances

* Large fenced backyard

* Washer & Dryer included

* Highline Canal Trail runs through neighborhood

* Walking distance to Apache Mesa Playground



* 2 miles to Buckley Air Force Base

* 3 miles to Anschutz Medical Campus

* 6 miles to Amazon Warehouse

* Easy access to I-225

* 15 mins to the Tech Center

* 20 mins to DIA



GARAGE/PARKING: Driveway and street parking

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

AIR CONDITIONING: None

LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.

AVERAGE UTILITY COST: Unknown



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).

TENANT FEES: $75 Leasing Fee. If pets are permitted, $250 one-time Pet Fee. $500 pet deposit will apply.

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*