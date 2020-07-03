All apartments in Aurora
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
825 Moline St
Last updated May 11 2019 at 1:31 PM

825 Moline St

825 Moline Street · No Longer Available
Location

825 Moline Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Del Mar Parkway

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4155212038 ---- Step into this single family home for the summer! Complete with granite countertops, hardwood flooring, and plenty of natural light. Tenant pays all utilities One small pet (25 lbs or under) acceptable with one time non-refundable $250 pet fee & $25/month pet rent $1000 Security deposit Off street parking Rental qualifications applicants must have: - Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent - No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years - No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses - No prior housing evictions - No unpaid rental collections - No open bankruptcies Thank you for viewing! Contact Deerwoods today! (303)-756-3300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 Moline St have any available units?
825 Moline St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 825 Moline St have?
Some of 825 Moline St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825 Moline St currently offering any rent specials?
825 Moline St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 Moline St pet-friendly?
Yes, 825 Moline St is pet friendly.
Does 825 Moline St offer parking?
Yes, 825 Moline St offers parking.
Does 825 Moline St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 825 Moline St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 Moline St have a pool?
No, 825 Moline St does not have a pool.
Does 825 Moline St have accessible units?
No, 825 Moline St does not have accessible units.
Does 825 Moline St have units with dishwashers?
No, 825 Moline St does not have units with dishwashers.

