825 Moline St

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4155212038 ---- Step into this single family home for the summer! Complete with granite countertops, hardwood flooring, and plenty of natural light. Tenant pays all utilities One small pet (25 lbs or under) acceptable with one time non-refundable $250 pet fee & $25/month pet rent $1000 Security deposit Off street parking Rental qualifications applicants must have: - Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent - No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years - No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses - No prior housing evictions - No unpaid rental collections - No open bankruptcies Thank you for viewing! Contact Deerwoods today! (303)-756-3300