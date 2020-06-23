7305 S. Titus Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly media room

Gorgeous new build ranch house with full unfinished basement located in Southshore with Cherokee Trial high school within walking distance. This house features 12 ft high ceilings in the main living area with modern designed kitchen including granite countertops, 42" tall cabinets, fireplace, covered patio for entertaining, and pre-wired for 5.1 theater sound system. The master suite has a 5-piece master bath and walk-in closest. This is a brand new house with new everything, rear fencing and landscaping will be started soon. Located in a new and upcoming neighborhood, close to Southlands Mall and Saddle Rock Golf Course, easy access to E470, DIA, and Buckley AFB.

For more information, or to setup a showing, please call Beverley (720) 236-6676.