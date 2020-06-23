All apartments in Aurora
7305 S. Titus Way
Last updated February 25 2020 at 4:46 AM

7305 S. Titus Way

7305 South Titus Way · No Longer Available
Location

7305 South Titus Way, Aurora, CO 80016

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
media room
Gorgeous new build ranch house with full unfinished basement located in Southshore with Cherokee Trial high school within walking distance. This house features 12 ft high ceilings in the main living area with modern designed kitchen including granite countertops, 42" tall cabinets, fireplace, covered patio for entertaining, and pre-wired for 5.1 theater sound system. The master suite has a 5-piece master bath and walk-in closest. This is a brand new house with new everything, rear fencing and landscaping will be started soon. Located in a new and upcoming neighborhood, close to Southlands Mall and Saddle Rock Golf Course, easy access to E470, DIA, and Buckley AFB.
For more information, or to setup a showing, please call Beverley (720) 236-6676.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7305 S. Titus Way have any available units?
7305 S. Titus Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 7305 S. Titus Way have?
Some of 7305 S. Titus Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7305 S. Titus Way currently offering any rent specials?
7305 S. Titus Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7305 S. Titus Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7305 S. Titus Way is pet friendly.
Does 7305 S. Titus Way offer parking?
No, 7305 S. Titus Way does not offer parking.
Does 7305 S. Titus Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7305 S. Titus Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7305 S. Titus Way have a pool?
No, 7305 S. Titus Way does not have a pool.
Does 7305 S. Titus Way have accessible units?
No, 7305 S. Titus Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7305 S. Titus Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7305 S. Titus Way does not have units with dishwashers.

