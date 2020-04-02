7111 S Wenatchee Way

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed pool air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pool dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c3268a402b ----

Do not miss this gorgeous end-unit home situated in Moon Shadow Condos! Walk up 2nd floor unit offering easy access to parks, schools, shopping, restaurants, E-470, and much more! Cherry Creek Schools! Inside you are greeted by gleaming wood floors and an abundance of natural light. Open-concept kitchen with matching appliances. 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, covered deck, Air Conditioning, Community Pool and Mountain Views!



Rent Includes: water, sewer and trash. Tenant pays for gas/electricity and any extras like cable, internet. Available Now. Dog Friendly, No Cats please. See leasing manager for lease options and details. $50 Application Fee per adult. First Month, Deposit and $100 Admin/Move In fee due prior to move in.



*Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites



A/C

Community Pool

Gas Fireplace

Mountain Views