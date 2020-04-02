All apartments in Aurora
7111 S Wenatchee Way

7111 S Wenatchee Way · No Longer Available
Location

7111 S Wenatchee Way, Aurora, CO 80016
Saddle Rock Golf Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c3268a402b ----
Do not miss this gorgeous end-unit home situated in Moon Shadow Condos! Walk up 2nd floor unit offering easy access to parks, schools, shopping, restaurants, E-470, and much more! Cherry Creek Schools! Inside you are greeted by gleaming wood floors and an abundance of natural light. Open-concept kitchen with matching appliances. 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, covered deck, Air Conditioning, Community Pool and Mountain Views!

Rent Includes: water, sewer and trash. Tenant pays for gas/electricity and any extras like cable, internet. Available Now. Dog Friendly, No Cats please. See leasing manager for lease options and details. $50 Application Fee per adult. First Month, Deposit and $100 Admin/Move In fee due prior to move in.

*Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com
Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites

A/C
Community Pool
Gas Fireplace
Mountain Views

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7111 S Wenatchee Way have any available units?
7111 S Wenatchee Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 7111 S Wenatchee Way have?
Some of 7111 S Wenatchee Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7111 S Wenatchee Way currently offering any rent specials?
7111 S Wenatchee Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7111 S Wenatchee Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7111 S Wenatchee Way is pet friendly.
Does 7111 S Wenatchee Way offer parking?
No, 7111 S Wenatchee Way does not offer parking.
Does 7111 S Wenatchee Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7111 S Wenatchee Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7111 S Wenatchee Way have a pool?
Yes, 7111 S Wenatchee Way has a pool.
Does 7111 S Wenatchee Way have accessible units?
No, 7111 S Wenatchee Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7111 S Wenatchee Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7111 S Wenatchee Way does not have units with dishwashers.

