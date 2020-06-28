622 South Paris Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom with 2 additional non-conforming rooms home in the Cherry Creek School District will welcome you with 2,404 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, 2 refrigerators, granite countertops, and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include a swamp cooler, washer and dryer in unit, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado while relaxing from the patio. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Expo Park. Also nearby are IHop, Planet Fitness, Target, Walmart, Aurora Town Center, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to Alameda, I-225 and I-70.



Nearby schools include Virginia Court Elementary School, Aurora Hills Middle School, and Overland High School.



Small dogs are welcome upon owner approval ,a pet deposit, and $30/month pet rent.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



Contact us to schedule a showing.