622 South Paris Street
Last updated October 4 2019 at 8:20 PM

622 South Paris Street

622 South Paris Street · No Longer Available
Location

622 South Paris Street, Aurora, CO 80012
Expo Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom with 2 additional non-conforming rooms home in the Cherry Creek School District will welcome you with 2,404 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, 2 refrigerators, granite countertops, and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include a swamp cooler, washer and dryer in unit, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado while relaxing from the patio. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Expo Park. Also nearby are IHop, Planet Fitness, Target, Walmart, Aurora Town Center, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to Alameda, I-225 and I-70.

Nearby schools include Virginia Court Elementary School, Aurora Hills Middle School, and Overland High School.

Small dogs are welcome upon owner approval ,a pet deposit, and $30/month pet rent.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

