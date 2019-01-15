4995 South Elk Street

Amenities
Move-in may be as early as 5 to 14 business days after a lease is signed!
This is a 3 bedroom and 2 bath home, located in Aurora.
The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove, Pantry, Garbage Disposal
Pets - No
Cooling Type - Central Air
Utilities included - Tenant Pays All
Laundry -
Fireplace - Yes
Parking - 2 Car Garage
Basement - Yes
School District -Cherry Creek
Pets are not allowed in this property.
Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings
Contact us to schedule a showing.