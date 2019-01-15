All apartments in Aurora
Location

4995 South Elk Street, Aurora, CO 80016

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Move-in may be as early as 5 to 14 business days after a lease is signed!

This is a 3 bedroom and 2 bath home, located in Aurora.

The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove, Pantry, Garbage Disposal

Pets - No
Cooling Type - Central Air
Utilities included - Tenant Pays All
Laundry -
Fireplace - Yes
Parking - 2 Car Garage
Basement - Yes
School District -Cherry Creek

Pets are not allowed in this property.

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4995 South Elk Street have any available units?
4995 South Elk Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 4995 South Elk Street have?
Some of 4995 South Elk Street's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4995 South Elk Street currently offering any rent specials?
4995 South Elk Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4995 South Elk Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4995 South Elk Street is pet friendly.
Does 4995 South Elk Street offer parking?
Yes, 4995 South Elk Street offers parking.
Does 4995 South Elk Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4995 South Elk Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4995 South Elk Street have a pool?
No, 4995 South Elk Street does not have a pool.
Does 4995 South Elk Street have accessible units?
No, 4995 South Elk Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4995 South Elk Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4995 South Elk Street has units with dishwashers.
