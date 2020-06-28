All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 491 S Kalispell Way #304.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
491 S Kalispell Way #304
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:57 AM

491 S Kalispell Way #304

491 South Kalispell Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Centretech
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

491 South Kalispell Way, Aurora, CO 80017
Centretech

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Now Available: 2BR/2BA Condo, Great Complex, Top Floor With a View, $1300 - EDGE Properties is pleased to offer this large condo home for a September 1st move-in!

Our well maintained complex offers you easy access to Alameda Blvd and Highway 225. The home is walking distance to grocery and assorted retail stores, banking and restaurants.

This two bedroom unit includes a great kitchen that looks out onto your roomy living room. The rest of the condo includes two beautiful bedrooms with large closets and separate bathrooms for each. The third story balcony is the perfect place to take in the view.

Visit EDGE at www.5280edge.com to look at this property, rental criteria and application. Call 303.839.1201 x102 or text 303.547.7031 for additional details. To enjoy immediate showing go to www.rently.com or call / text 888.883.1193 to register. (SS 2019-0822)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3519139)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 491 S Kalispell Way #304 have any available units?
491 S Kalispell Way #304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 491 S Kalispell Way #304 have?
Some of 491 S Kalispell Way #304's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 491 S Kalispell Way #304 currently offering any rent specials?
491 S Kalispell Way #304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 491 S Kalispell Way #304 pet-friendly?
No, 491 S Kalispell Way #304 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 491 S Kalispell Way #304 offer parking?
Yes, 491 S Kalispell Way #304 offers parking.
Does 491 S Kalispell Way #304 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 491 S Kalispell Way #304 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 491 S Kalispell Way #304 have a pool?
No, 491 S Kalispell Way #304 does not have a pool.
Does 491 S Kalispell Way #304 have accessible units?
No, 491 S Kalispell Way #304 does not have accessible units.
Does 491 S Kalispell Way #304 have units with dishwashers?
No, 491 S Kalispell Way #304 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fitz on 14th
13686 E 14th Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Bella Terra @ City Center
15400 E Evans Ave
Aurora, CO 80013
The Sanctuary at Tallyn’s Reach
23680 E Easter Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
The Richfield Apartments
2134 South Richfield Way
Aurora, CO 80013
Hearthstone at City Center
932 S Helena Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Cambrian
15601 E Caspian Cir
Aurora, CO 80013
Highline Lofts Apartments
456 S Ironton St
Aurora, CO 80012
Vista Park
12707 E Mississippi Ave
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College