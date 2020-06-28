491 S Kalispell Way #304

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator parking

Now Available: 2BR/2BA Condo, Great Complex, Top Floor With a View, $1300 - EDGE Properties is pleased to offer this large condo home for a September 1st move-in!



Our well maintained complex offers you easy access to Alameda Blvd and Highway 225. The home is walking distance to grocery and assorted retail stores, banking and restaurants.



This two bedroom unit includes a great kitchen that looks out onto your roomy living room. The rest of the condo includes two beautiful bedrooms with large closets and separate bathrooms for each. The third story balcony is the perfect place to take in the view.



Visit EDGE at www.5280edge.com to look at this property, rental criteria and application. Call 303.839.1201 x102 or text 303.547.7031 for additional details. To enjoy immediate showing go to www.rently.com or call / text 888.883.1193 to register. (SS 2019-0822)



No Pets Allowed



