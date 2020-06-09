All apartments in Aurora
Aurora, CO
489 Toledo St.
489 Toledo St.

489 Toledo Street · No Longer Available
Location

489 Toledo Street, Aurora, CO 80011
Lynn Knoll

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**Time to come home on Toledo! 3 bed 2 bath home for rent!** - Fabulous Aurora home for rent. This adorable home comes complete with a large front yard, desirable 1 car garage and a large fully fenced back yard! When you walk into your new home you will find a welcoming living room with designated dining area and a large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space! You'll have plenty of room to spread out with the homes 3 bedrooms and 3/4 bath of the master and an additional full bathroom. This home also comes with a front and back sprinkler system to help you keep your lawns looking green and healthy all summer long!

This home is located near 6th & I225 so you will always have easy access to plenty of shopping, entertaining and dining! You're a short drive to downtown and the mountains are always easily accessible as well.

Don't let this one slip away! Call today to schedule a viewing of your new home!

Additional Lease Terms:
*12 - 16 month Lease Options
*40.00 application fee
*No pets
*Tenant pays ALL Utilities
*Tenant must maintain Renters Insurance

(RLNE5115198)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 489 Toledo St. have any available units?
489 Toledo St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 489 Toledo St. currently offering any rent specials?
489 Toledo St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 489 Toledo St. pet-friendly?
No, 489 Toledo St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 489 Toledo St. offer parking?
Yes, 489 Toledo St. offers parking.
Does 489 Toledo St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 489 Toledo St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 489 Toledo St. have a pool?
No, 489 Toledo St. does not have a pool.
Does 489 Toledo St. have accessible units?
No, 489 Toledo St. does not have accessible units.
Does 489 Toledo St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 489 Toledo St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 489 Toledo St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 489 Toledo St. does not have units with air conditioning.
