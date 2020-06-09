489 Toledo St.

Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

**Time to come home on Toledo! 3 bed 2 bath home for rent!** - Fabulous Aurora home for rent. This adorable home comes complete with a large front yard, desirable 1 car garage and a large fully fenced back yard! When you walk into your new home you will find a welcoming living room with designated dining area and a large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space! You'll have plenty of room to spread out with the homes 3 bedrooms and 3/4 bath of the master and an additional full bathroom. This home also comes with a front and back sprinkler system to help you keep your lawns looking green and healthy all summer long!



This home is located near 6th & I225 so you will always have easy access to plenty of shopping, entertaining and dining! You're a short drive to downtown and the mountains are always easily accessible as well.



Don't let this one slip away! Call today to schedule a viewing of your new home!



Additional Lease Terms:

*12 - 16 month Lease Options

*40.00 application fee

*No pets

*Tenant pays ALL Utilities

*Tenant must maintain Renters Insurance



(RLNE5115198)