4504 S. Cimmarron Circle - C
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4504 S. Cimmarron Circle - C

4504 S Cimmarron Cir · No Longer Available
Location

4504 S Cimmarron Cir, Aurora, CO 80015
Shenandoah

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
Location, Location, Location--nestled in the Cherry Creek School District, this multi-level condo is laid out more like a townhome--with two Master Bedrooms!
Enjoy your nice wood laminate flooring in the Living Room and the adjacent, open Kitchen and Dining area.
Relax or entertain on private fenced-in patio located off the Kitchen and Dining area.
Upper level features two bedrooms--each with their own Private Bathroom, and one with a Walk-In Closet!
Lower level features a Half Bath and Laundry Room--Washer and Dryer included!
One reserved parking space for unit and plenty of guest parking.
Close to Cherry Creek State Park, I-225, University of Colorado Hospital, Children's Hospital, new VA Hospital, shopping, dining, dog park and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

