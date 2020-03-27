4504 S. Cimmarron Circle - C

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dog park on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly

Location, Location, Location--nestled in the Cherry Creek School District, this multi-level condo is laid out more like a townhome--with two Master Bedrooms!

Enjoy your nice wood laminate flooring in the Living Room and the adjacent, open Kitchen and Dining area.

Relax or entertain on private fenced-in patio located off the Kitchen and Dining area.

Upper level features two bedrooms--each with their own Private Bathroom, and one with a Walk-In Closet!

Lower level features a Half Bath and Laundry Room--Washer and Dryer included!

One reserved parking space for unit and plenty of guest parking.

Close to Cherry Creek State Park, I-225, University of Colorado Hospital, Children's Hospital, new VA Hospital, shopping, dining, dog park and much more!