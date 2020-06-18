All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 3634 S Yampa Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
3634 S Yampa Way
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:40 AM

3634 S Yampa Way

3634 South Yampa Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Carriage Place
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3634 South Yampa Way, Aurora, CO 80013
Carriage Place

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
Welcome home to this lovely ranch home nestled in a cul-de-sac with a huge lot (over a quarter of an acre!) Private fenced backyard with mature trees and large covered patio to enjoy those Colorado evenings. Open floor plan with spacious family room and fireplace, open to living room and formal dining room. Eat-in kitchen has Stainless Steel appliances and a brand new refrigerator. Evaporative cooling system. Over-sized 2 car garage. The basement is large and unfinished, good for storage or at home fitness center, creative space, or anything else you can think of. Walking distance to parks and located in the highly coveted Cherry Creek Schools District. Grocery stores and a variety of delicious restaurant options are just moments away. Easy access to E-470 or I-225.

**We accept all dog breeds which are not BANNED breeds

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3634 S Yampa Way have any available units?
3634 S Yampa Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3634 S Yampa Way have?
Some of 3634 S Yampa Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3634 S Yampa Way currently offering any rent specials?
3634 S Yampa Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3634 S Yampa Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3634 S Yampa Way is pet friendly.
Does 3634 S Yampa Way offer parking?
Yes, 3634 S Yampa Way does offer parking.
Does 3634 S Yampa Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3634 S Yampa Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3634 S Yampa Way have a pool?
No, 3634 S Yampa Way does not have a pool.
Does 3634 S Yampa Way have accessible units?
No, 3634 S Yampa Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3634 S Yampa Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3634 S Yampa Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Fletcher Southlands
22959 E Smoky Hill Rd
Aurora, CO 80015
Liberty Creek Apartment Homes
13100 E Kansas Dr
Aurora, CO 80012
Forum Fitzsimons
13650 E Colfax Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
The Preserve at City Center
1098 S Evanston Way
Aurora, CO 80012
The Park at Canyon Ridge
9757 E Colorado Ave
Aurora, CO 80247
Conifer Creek
2205 S Racine Way
Aurora, CO 80014
Fairways at Lowry
9913 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80010
Vista Park
12707 E Mississippi Ave
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College