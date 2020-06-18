3634 S Yampa Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage

Welcome home to this lovely ranch home nestled in a cul-de-sac with a huge lot (over a quarter of an acre!) Private fenced backyard with mature trees and large covered patio to enjoy those Colorado evenings. Open floor plan with spacious family room and fireplace, open to living room and formal dining room. Eat-in kitchen has Stainless Steel appliances and a brand new refrigerator. Evaporative cooling system. Over-sized 2 car garage. The basement is large and unfinished, good for storage or at home fitness center, creative space, or anything else you can think of. Walking distance to parks and located in the highly coveted Cherry Creek Schools District. Grocery stores and a variety of delicious restaurant options are just moments away. Easy access to E-470 or I-225.



**We accept all dog breeds which are not BANNED breeds