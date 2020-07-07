3242 S Zeno Ct Unit I

Amenities

This condo has TALL, wide-open ceilings throughout the unit to give this unit the SPACIOUS feeling that make it feel like a massive space. The open floor plan between the kitchen and the living room gives you plenty of space to live and entertain. The kitchen has lots of storage space and all stainless steel appliances are included. Comfy carpeting fills most of the living space and into the main floor bedroom. This ample size bedroom has good closet space and those tall vaulted ceilings continue in this room. Check out our Virtual Tour below to get a 360 tour of this property.



A large loft area at the top of the condo can be utilized as the SECOND bedroom or as an office, family room or play room or additional storage space. This large area overlooks the entire apartment. There is a one-car connected garage to keep your car out of the Colorado weather. There is a porch off the front door entry as well.



This property is located within the Cherry Creek school district and near shops and restaurants of Seven Hills Plaza and Aurora Highlands Shopping Center. The HOA community of Stone Canyon includes a Pool for all residents.



Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Gas, Electric) // [Trash, Sewer and Water are included in rent], Filter Maintenance Program ($10/Month) / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO + $5 Application Service Fee / Pet Application Fees Extra (See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy), Pet Deposits and Initiation Fees are additional / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Month's Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center) / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit. This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.



Seeking a minimum of 12-month lease



Frequently Asked Questions:



AVAILABILITY DATE: Available TODAY -- We will enter into a lease that starts in the next 30 days



PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, HOA restictions apply



SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed Inside Property



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):



Find the Property that you are interested in applying, click the photo



Click the Apply Online button (in Gold)



Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (Paystubs or Tax Returns, Government Issued IDs)



Complete all of the Required Information



Hit Submit



Complete the Online Application Form from Docusign and Sign the Application



Pay the Application Fee - $40 per Adult over 18 years old



SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: We participate in the Section 8 Housing Program in Denver ONLY



More Information:



Income Requirements



Minimum of three times the rent charged on the residence with Verifiable Proof of Income (Min. 2 months of paystubs or 2 years of tax returns if self-employed/1099 or Offer Letter for Future Employment).



Application, Lease Terms, and Fees



*ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:



Application Fee - $40 per Adult



Filter Maintenance Program - $10/Month



Pet Application Fees - $20



Pet Initiation Fee - $200



Pet Deposit - $100 per Pet



Monthly Pet Rents will Apply (See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy)



Minimum Security Deposit equal to One-Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation)



$1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment; Online Payments Only



$9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center)



Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month for the first tenant and $10 for each additional tenant



First Month's Rent due at Lease Execution / This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days depending on how quickly your references respond to our inquiries



GUARANTORS / CO-SIGNERS REQUIREMENTS:



Income of 5x the amount of Rent, 700+ Credit Score, Must complete an application and pay $40 application fee



LEASE DURATION: 12-Month Minimum



HOA FEE: Paid for by the Landlord



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*