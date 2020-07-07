All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 3242 S Zeno Ct Unit I.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
3242 S Zeno Ct Unit I
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:40 AM

3242 S Zeno Ct Unit I

3242 S Zeno Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Aurora Knolls at Hutchinson Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3242 S Zeno Ct, Aurora, CO 80013
Aurora Knolls at Hutchinson Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
This condo has TALL, wide-open ceilings throughout the unit to give this unit the SPACIOUS feeling that make it feel like a massive space. The open floor plan between the kitchen and the living room gives you plenty of space to live and entertain. The kitchen has lots of storage space and all stainless steel appliances are included. Comfy carpeting fills most of the living space and into the main floor bedroom. This ample size bedroom has good closet space and those tall vaulted ceilings continue in this room. Check out our Virtual Tour below to get a 360 tour of this property.

Visit our Website [PMIelevation] to view the 360 Degree Virtual Tour and to book a showing time.

A large loft area at the top of the condo can be utilized as the SECOND bedroom or as an office, family room or play room or additional storage space. This large area overlooks the entire apartment. There is a one-car connected garage to keep your car out of the Colorado weather. There is a porch off the front door entry as well.

This home is available NOW and you can see it TODAY. Go to our website to book a showing time that is PRIVATE just for you.

This property is located within the Cherry Creek school district and near shops and restaurants of Seven Hills Plaza and Aurora Highlands Shopping Center. The HOA community of Stone Canyon includes a Pool for all residents.

Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Gas, Electric) // [Trash, Sewer and Water are included in rent], Filter Maintenance Program ($10/Month) / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO + $5 Application Service Fee / Pet Application Fees Extra (See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy), Pet Deposits and Initiation Fees are additional / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Month's Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center) / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit. This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.

360 Tour Link below or at PMI Elevation Website:
https://pmielevation.info/3242-S-ZENO-CT-UNIT-I-VIRTUAL-TOUR

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INC.
PMI ELEVATION
13709 Omega Circle, Lone Tree, CO 80124
720-744-0790
WWW.DENVERPROPERTYMANAGEMENTINC.NET

Seeking a minimum of 12-month lease

Frequently Asked Questions:

AVAILABILITY DATE: Available TODAY -- We will enter into a lease that starts in the next 30 days

PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, HOA restictions apply

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed Inside Property

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

Visit our Company Website [PMIelevation]

Find the Property that you are interested in applying, click the photo

Click the Apply Online button (in Gold)

Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (Paystubs or Tax Returns, Government Issued IDs)

Complete all of the Required Information

Hit Submit

Complete the Online Application Form from Docusign and Sign the Application

Pay the Application Fee - $40 per Adult over 18 years old

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: We participate in the Section 8 Housing Program in Denver ONLY

More Information:

Income Requirements

Minimum of three times the rent charged on the residence with Verifiable Proof of Income (Min. 2 months of paystubs or 2 years of tax returns if self-employed/1099 or Offer Letter for Future Employment).

Application, Lease Terms, and Fees

*ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

Application Fee - $40 per Adult

Filter Maintenance Program - $10/Month

Pet Application Fees - $20

Pet Initiation Fee - $200

Pet Deposit - $100 per Pet

Monthly Pet Rents will Apply (See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy)

Minimum Security Deposit equal to One-Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation)

$1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment; Online Payments Only

$9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center)

Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month for the first tenant and $10 for each additional tenant

First Month's Rent due at Lease Execution / This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days depending on how quickly your references respond to our inquiries

GUARANTORS / CO-SIGNERS REQUIREMENTS:

Income of 5x the amount of Rent, 700+ Credit Score, Must complete an application and pay $40 application fee

LEASE DURATION: 12-Month Minimum

HOA FEE: Paid for by the Landlord

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3242 S Zeno Ct Unit I have any available units?
3242 S Zeno Ct Unit I doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3242 S Zeno Ct Unit I have?
Some of 3242 S Zeno Ct Unit I's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3242 S Zeno Ct Unit I currently offering any rent specials?
3242 S Zeno Ct Unit I is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3242 S Zeno Ct Unit I pet-friendly?
Yes, 3242 S Zeno Ct Unit I is pet friendly.
Does 3242 S Zeno Ct Unit I offer parking?
Yes, 3242 S Zeno Ct Unit I offers parking.
Does 3242 S Zeno Ct Unit I have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3242 S Zeno Ct Unit I does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3242 S Zeno Ct Unit I have a pool?
Yes, 3242 S Zeno Ct Unit I has a pool.
Does 3242 S Zeno Ct Unit I have accessible units?
No, 3242 S Zeno Ct Unit I does not have accessible units.
Does 3242 S Zeno Ct Unit I have units with dishwashers?
No, 3242 S Zeno Ct Unit I does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fitz on 14th
13686 E 14th Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Bella Terra @ City Center
15400 E Evans Ave
Aurora, CO 80013
The Sanctuary at Tallyn’s Reach
23680 E Easter Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Advenir at French Quarter
3227 S Parker Rd
Aurora, CO 80014
The Preserve at City Center
1098 S Evanston Way
Aurora, CO 80012
Amber Apartments
1945 Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80045
Aspen Ridge
18851 E Baltic Pl
Aurora, CO 80013
Canterra at Fitzsimons
358 Potomac Way
Aurora, CO 80011

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College