Amenities
Beautifully Updated 4 Bed 2 Bath Home - 3081 S. Helena St
Aurora, CO 80013
OPEN HOUSE THIS MONDAY 1/7/2019 FROM 5:30-7:30 PM
This large bi-level has been very nicely updated and features the following:
4 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms (Updated/Remodeled)
Attached 2 Car Garage
New Interior Paint
Newer Exterior Paint
Newer deck
Newer Windows
New Blinds
Large Family Room Up Stairs
Large Family Room Down Stairs
Washer & Dryer hookups
Huge Fenced Backyard
Rent $1875
Deposit $1875
PETS ARE OK.
$200 Non-refundable pet fee plus $25 per month per pet.
$25 Application fee PER ADULT. EVERY ADULT MUST FILL OUT AN ONLINE APPLICATION. Must be able to verify all information. Must provide current and past rental history.
Please visit MIERENTALS.COM to complete a rental application, view video walkthrough of the property, view additional photos and to a list of all our properties.
2 YEAR LEASE
(RLNE1832645)